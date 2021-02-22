5 Tips to Grow Your MLM Business for Busy Parents by Natasha Roberson

By Simon Chan

Natasha Roberson shares tips and productivity hacks that’ll help moms build a successful network marketing business

Who is Natasha Roberson?

Natasha Roberson is a wife, mother of 2 boys and a network marketing leader. Before she got started with MLM, she was an entrepreneur that had 3 studios where she saw clients for massage therapy, nutrition and personal training.

A few years ago, she set a goal to be completely financially free without having to sacrifice time with her family. She got started in network marketing and in 2014 decided to go all in for 90 days.

Today she’s a million dollar club earner, a speaker, author and helps other moms achieve their dreams. her team has an organization of over 26,000 promoters and 240,000 customers and they have generated over $100 million dollar in sales in the last 6 1/2 years.

Natasha Roberson’s Favorite Quote

“Always Stay Humble and Kind”

Must Read Books

Go Pro by Eric Worre

I Dare You by Frazer Brookes

You are a Bad Ass at Making Money by Jen Sincero

Recommended Online App

www.canva.com

Recommended Prospecting Tool

3 min. video, using Facebook Groups and ATM

Contact Info

Natasha Roberson on Facebook and Instagram

What Did You Learn?

