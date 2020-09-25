By Caterina Wiens

Empathic marketers put themselves in their customers’ place to understand what their needs and pain points are. Marketers use those insights within their marketing automation efforts to connect with customers on a human, relatable level when they:

#1 Personalize

91% of consumers are more likely to interact with brands that provide relevant content to them. Take into account a customer’s preferences and interests to show you regard them as a person and have put thought into which of your solutions can help.

#2 Show emotion

A study by Motista found that customers with an emotional bond to a brand have a 306% better lifetime value. Use emotion in your content marketing and storytelling to build more of an attachment between a customer and your brand.

#3 Use customer data wisely

75% of companies see increased engagement when they use data-driven marketing. Create relevant campaigns by letting customer data guide you toward messaging that strikes the right chord with customers by offering help with their pain points.

#4 Craft a customer-centric marketing strategy

73% of consumers say a good experience influences their brand loyalty . Look at your data to craft marketing personas that reflect what questions customers ask and what answers you can provide to give them a more satisfying and valuable experience.

#5 Keep in touch

The average office worker receives over 120 emails a day . So, keep in touch and show the customer they’re on your mind, but don’t overwhelm them with emails. Determine the right email frequency by knowing when too much is too much.

Find out more about the benefits of marketing automation with Oracle Eloqua .

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/itsallaboutrevenue/~3/le_nk1vs-5c/5-tips-for-prioritizing-human-connections-in-marketing-automation