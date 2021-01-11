5 Reasons You Should Have a Content Management System

By John Rampton

To organize content creation , publishing, and analysis, many companies use what’s known as a Content Management System (CMS). There are many but one of the most well-known is WordPress, but others include Joomla, HubSpot, Wix, Drupal, Magento, and SquareSpace.

What content management systems do

A content management system gives you the tools to put content—written and visual—online in any possible customer touchpoints such as a website or blog. It provides a way to update, and manage that content within a single interface often designed to look like a dashboard. No specialized technical knowledge is needed to work within a CMS, making them user-friendly.

Reasons to have a CMS

The ease of use alone sounds like a reason to use a CMS, but there are many other reasons to consider these platforms. Here are five compelling reasons to start using one now:

Adds efficiency to the marketing function

A CMS speeds up how you build out web pages or add blog posts to your blog. Making changes and revising current pages is also more efficient when using a CMS due to the centralized dashboard where all team members can get their part of the project done. A CMS is also efficient for its ability to offer a environment for writers, marketers, and designers/developers to communicate, share ideas, and collaboratively work on content .

Ensures uniformity in design and brand compliance

When you use a CMS, you need to select a template for your website and blog. This ensures that the look and feel of every Web page, product or service page, and blog page is consistent. This helps you reinforce and control your brand image, keeping consistency and making you instantly recognizable to customers and prospects. Even if you don’t want to use one of the CMS templates, most of these platforms let you create your own template.

Does the technical stuff for you

Not all marketers are skilled in the technical systems, but they still need to be able to manage the work that goes into publishing their content online. A CMS provides a user-friendly way to do that. In fact, there is no coding knowledge necessary to use one of these platforms. Marketers and content writers can plug in their content without adding JavaScript, HTML, or CSS to their skill set. Entering content is akin to using Microsoft Word or a similar word processing tool.

Helps accomplish more marketing tasks

Numerous content management systems also have plugins, which are tools that help you get more done than just content and web/blog management. Many plugins also provide integration solutions that connect your marketing tactics, such as lead generation, social media, email marketing, analytics , and search engine optimization (SEO). Connecting all these marketing tasks together can add further efficiency to the entire marketing process and help those companies that want to serve multiple channels .

For example, let’s look at how the CMS has plugins that help improve SEO ranking and results. SEO plugins can help you understand how you can optimize every aspect of your content, including title, meta descriptions, and image tags. The plugins can also recommend other SEO best practices. The plugins are regularly updated to also reflect any changes in SEO ranking requirements.

Provides an additional layer of security

More interest in online business activity also tends to attract its fair share of criminals that want to hack websites and get personal data and other sensitive information. However, using a CMS helps provide an additional layer of security due to the stringent testing these platforms go through. Plus, a CMS uses plugins and tools that offer additional security and regular updates related to new security threats.

A significant return on investment

Overall, a CMS is a content marketing tool that saves time and money while providing additional security, efficiency, and technology to check more tasks off the marketing to-do list. A content management system becomes a content management solution because of its ability to help you manage a website and blog, get the most traction out of your content, handle multiple marketing channels, improve content planning , enhance collaboration and communication, and deliver additional security measures.

