By Team Business For Home

Chief Global Operations Officer Jeff Kalinin recently named Jorge Chacón as the company’s newest Vice President of Global Markets.

Chacón has been with 4Life for twelve years. He began as Costa Rica Finance Manager before moving into the position of General Manager of Ecuador and then General Manager of Peru.

As Vice President of Global Markets, Chacón will oversee operations in Peru, Bolivia, and Chile.

4Life President and CEO Danny Lee:

“Jorge has proven himself time and again, in every position he’s held. He’s results driven. I’m confident in his ongoing representation of the 4Life brand and our fantastic Affiliates in South America and around the world.”

Chacón came to 4Life as a business administrator with an MBA in banking and finance.

Chacón:

“I am humbled by this opportunity and look forward to continuing the great work of Together, Building People. My commitment is to team development, integrity, and excellence in our work. I look forward to sharing 4Life products with customers throughout my region of responsibility.”

4Life, the Immune System Company®, and the first to bring transfer factor research to market, has offices in dozens of countries to serve the company’s worldwide customers.

The post 4Life Named Jorge Chacón As Vice President Of Global Markets. appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/10/4life-named-jorge-chacon-as-vice-president-of-global-markets/