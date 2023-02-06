4Life executives Appoints Nao Lau As Vice President Global Markets

By Team Business For Home

Nao Lau began at 4Life in January 2005 as a customer service agent. He was then promoted to Premier Representative, where he stayed for two years.

After that, he held several 4Life positions: International Coordinator, International Manager, Senior International Manager, and Senior Director International.

President and CEO Danny Lee stated:

“Nao personifies the kind of promotions we most enjoy here at 4Life: we love promoting those who understand the company through years of experience.

We have a long history of promoting from within, and no one is more deserving than Nao. His work ethic is impeccable, he’s friendly and professional, and he has vision.”

For the past decade, Lau has served as General Manager (GM) of Colombia. His new role will include overseeing all 4Life Central America markets, and he will continue with his responsibilities as General Manager of Colombia. Strategy and Affiliate support will remain central to his daily tasks.

Lau:

“I really love collaborating with our great Affiliates and customers. 4Life is all about unique business relationships. I am thankful for my Colombia staff and our leaders in the field. Over the years, they’ve made me a better general manager. I look forward to this unique opportunity and I’m so grateful for 4Life”

4Life, the Immune System Company®, and the first to bring transfer factor research to market, has offices in dozens of countries to serve the company’s worldwide customers.

