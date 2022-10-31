47,400+ Votes For The (Closed) Top Direct Selling Companies Poll 2023

Business For Home is compiling the Top Direct Selling Companies in the world for 2023. You can choose from over 750+ Top Direct Selling opportunities.
Last year 100,000+ Direct Sales Professionals participated in the 2022 poll.
Many people think of cosmetics, wellness products and home décor as products that are often sold through direct sales, but add to that countless other product categories including kitchen products, high end jewellery, clothing, organic gardening supplies, Forex, spa products, scrapbooking supplies, rubber stamps and much, much more.
What is the top company? Is it a North America based company? Or a company from Asia, Europe, or South America?
If you vote, the result will be on-line immediately!
Voting is in real time, to keep our polls honest, you can vote 1 time only, through our app (iOS and Android).
To prevent “fraud” we have implemented a number of undisclosed algorithms. Do not try to vote multiple times, we notice that, and it gives you as your company a bad name.
This poll is closed, it is no longer possible to vote
The poll will end 31 October 2022
at 5.00 pm (Amsterdam Time)
The Top 80:
After 47,459 votes:
1.
APL GO
9,164 votes
2.
GSPartners (Gold Standard Bank)
7,286 votes
3.
E-ntrepreneur
7,210 votes
4.
OmegaPro
6,058 votes
5.
iX Global
3,717 votes
6.
Success Factory
3,018 votes
7.
Awakend
1,451 votes
8.
Arvea Nature
1,204 votes
9.
Vida Divina
712 votes
10.
MyDailyChoice
701 votes
11.
Chogan
517 votes
12.
PhytoScience
499 votes
13.
Zinzino
395 votes
14.
Bravenly Global
378 votes
15.
Seacret Direct
343 votes
16.
ByDzyne
337 votes
17.
Validus
307 votes
18.
Delta Digital
277 votes
19.
4Life
235 votes
20.
QuiAri
196 votes
21.
Alliance In Motion
191 votes
22.
Ascira
188 votes
23.
Nui Social
162 votes
24.
Arieyl
158 votes
25.
Vestige Marketing
150 votes
26.
New Hope Global
136 votes
27.
Lyconet
132 votes
28.
Decentra
120 votes
29.
Neumi
113 votes
30.
Color Street
110 votes
31.
Total Life Changes
104 votes
32.
Engage Global
101 votes
33.
Jeunesse
96 votes
34.
PM International
88 votes
35.
Stemtech
88 votes
36.
iBuumerang
86 votes
37.
Crowd1
84 votes
38.
Aspiring
74 votes
39.
QNet
62 votes
40.
Mediterranean Luxury
54 votes
41.
IM Mastery Academy
41 votes
42.
DreamTrips International
35 votes
43.
DuoLife
30 votes
44.
Amway
29 votes
45.
iGenius
29 votes
46.
BE
28 votes
47.
ACN
27 votes
48.
MI Lifestyle
26 votes
49.
Zeta Group
25 votes
50.
Do You Bake?
23 votes
51.
LifeVantage
22 votes
52.
SuperLife World
21 votes
53.
7k Metals
21 votes
54.
Academy Owner
20 votes
55.
Modere
19 votes
56.
Juuva
19 votes
57.
Atomy
18 votes
58.
ModiCare
18 votes
59.
Activz Global
17 votes
60.
Herbalife
16 votes
61.
Melaleuca
15 votes
62.
Opulence Global
15 votes
63.
Creative Memories
15 votes
64.
Velovita
15 votes
65.
Beauty Society
15 votes
66.
Elomir
15 votes
67.
DoTerra
14 votes
68.
Monat Global
14 votes
69.
Isagenix
14 votes
70.
Valentus
14 votes
71.
Neora
13 votes
72.
ASEA
13 votes
73.
5Linx
13 votes
74.
Bellame
13 votes
75.
Oriflame
12 votes
76.
Mannatech
12 votes
77.
Vasayo
12 votes
78.
Adornable.u
12 votes
79.
It Works! Global
11 votes
80.
Young Living
9 votes
