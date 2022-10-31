47,400+ Votes For The (Closed) Top Direct Selling Companies Poll 2023

By Team Business For Home

Business For Home is compiling the Top Direct Selling Companies in the world for 2023. You can choose from over 750+ Top Direct Selling opportunities.

Last year 100,000+ Direct Sales Professionals participated in the 2022 poll.

Many people think of cosmetics, wellness products and home décor as products that are often sold through direct sales, but add to that countless other product categories including kitchen products, high end jewellery, clothing, organic gardening supplies, Forex, spa products, scrapbooking supplies, rubber stamps and much, much more.

What is the top company? Is it a North America based company? Or a company from Asia, Europe, or South America?

This poll is closed, it is no longer possible to vote

The poll will end 31 October 2022

at 5.00 pm (Amsterdam Time)

The Top 80:

After 47,459 votes:



1.

APL GO



9,164 votes



2.

GSPartners (Gold Standard Bank)



7,286 votes



3.

E-ntrepreneur



7,210 votes



4.

OmegaPro



6,058 votes



5.

iX Global



3,717 votes



6.

Success Factory



3,018 votes



7.

Awakend



1,451 votes



8.

Arvea Nature



1,204 votes



9.

Vida Divina



712 votes



10.

MyDailyChoice



701 votes



11.

Chogan



517 votes



12.

PhytoScience



499 votes



13.

Zinzino



395 votes



14.

Bravenly Global



378 votes



15.

Seacret Direct



343 votes



16.

ByDzyne



337 votes



17.

Validus



307 votes



18.

Delta Digital



277 votes



19.

4Life



235 votes



20.

QuiAri



196 votes



21.

Alliance In Motion



191 votes



22.

Ascira



188 votes



23.

Nui Social



162 votes



24.

Arieyl



158 votes



25.

Vestige Marketing



150 votes



26.

New Hope Global



136 votes



27.

Lyconet



132 votes



28.

Decentra



120 votes



29.

Neumi



113 votes



30.

Color Street



110 votes



31.

Total Life Changes



104 votes



32.

Engage Global



101 votes



33.

Jeunesse



96 votes



34.

PM International



88 votes



35.

Stemtech



88 votes



36.

iBuumerang



86 votes



37.

Crowd1



84 votes



38.

Aspiring



74 votes



39.

QNet



62 votes



40.

Mediterranean Luxury



54 votes



41.

IM Mastery Academy



41 votes



42.

DreamTrips International



35 votes



43.

DuoLife



30 votes



44.

Amway



29 votes



45.

iGenius



29 votes



46.

BE



28 votes



47.

ACN



27 votes



48.

MI Lifestyle



26 votes



49.

Zeta Group



25 votes



50.

Do You Bake?



23 votes



51.

LifeVantage



22 votes



52.

SuperLife World



21 votes



53.

7k Metals



21 votes



54.

Academy Owner



20 votes



55.

Modere



19 votes



56.

Juuva



19 votes



57.

Atomy



18 votes



58.

ModiCare



18 votes



59.

Activz Global



17 votes



60.

Herbalife



16 votes



61.

Melaleuca



15 votes



62.

Opulence Global



15 votes



63.

Creative Memories



15 votes



64.

Velovita



15 votes



65.

Beauty Society



15 votes



66.

Elomir



15 votes



67.

DoTerra



14 votes



68.

Monat Global



14 votes



69.

Isagenix



14 votes



70.

Valentus



14 votes



71.

Neora



13 votes



72.

ASEA



13 votes



73.

5Linx



13 votes



74.

Bellame



13 votes



75.

Oriflame



12 votes



76.

Mannatech



12 votes



77.

Vasayo



12 votes



78.

Adornable.u



12 votes



79.

It Works! Global



11 votes



80.

Young Living



9 votes

Total voters: 47,459

