4 Resources for Your Team to Get Up to Speed on Mobile Marketing

By John Rampton

The more you know, the more likely you are to succeed at whatever you do. And, that includes mobile marketing. The investment in learning and training will pay off. That’s because it will provide a way for you and your team. The result will be better decisions about new technology investment and effective strategic actions that deliver results.

Here are four mobile marketing resources I’ve found useful but have no affiliation with except that I incorporate them in my own company to enhance our efforts:

1. Research Reports

There is a wealth of information available from research firms that produce annual and quarterly research reports on mobile marketing. Research firms, such as Global Information Inc., Spendedge, Forrester, and others, devote considerable expertise and energy to collecting qualitative and quantitative data. Buying one or more of these reports makes more financial sense than doing all the research ourselves. Many of the mobile marketing reports available for purchase include specific statistics that can inform and guide decision-making around where to invest marketing dollars. The research keeps us current on what consumers think about the mobile environment and aware of new technology. It also provides insights into their mobile behavior and preferences.

2. Swrve

This mobile marketing resource company also provides access to a comprehensive library of past and current materials about mobile marketing. Their collection includes webinars, white papers, and video content to direct your mobile marketing effort even if you don’t choose to use their products.

For example, their webinars include measuring customer satisfaction in a mobile world, mobile ROI and the first-time user experience, and how to test and release new mobile features. The focus on video content makes this mobile marketing resource particularly effective. My team finds the videos easy to follow and they retain more. Also, numerous white papers deliver best practices that can be directly implemented.

3. Amazon

Although I enjoy all the digital resources available, I’m still an avid reader. I believe books are a great way to absorb the necessary knowledge and skills. I regularly visit sites like Amazon to find out about the latest mobile marketing books to continue enhancing my education in this area and encourage my team to do the same. Just plugging in the search term, “mobile marketing,” reveals over 4,000 books and e-reader content that is readily available.

There are handbooks, textbooks, manuals, and guides from well-known mobile marketing specialists and researchers. Plus, you can focus on one type of mobile marketing or enjoy a wider picture of the mobile environment, including the latest consumer and business trends related to the mobile world. Some books even feature key issues related to mobile marketing and potential ways to solve these challenges for your business.

4. Mobile Marketing Association (MMA)

This is a global non-profit trade association that has over 800 member companies from fifty countries. This is an ideal resource for learning from each other and sharing on-the-job insights. Plus, this collaborative resource environment can help propel the mobile marketing world and drive a higher standard of best practices. Members include brand marketers, marketing agencies, mobile marketing technology firms, and media companies.

Although this mobile marketing resource does cost money to join, including an annual membership, it does give a considerable return in the form of education, research and insights, events and networking, case studies, programs, tools, and more. The depth of information available to leverage can be particularly useful as it provides a global perspective that is critical to more businesses that want to serve a larger audience.

More Mobile Marketing Resources

However, these four mobile marketing resources are just the start of what you can find to help you and your team improve your mobile marketing strategies. Also, online courses, conferences, trade publications, blogs, social media discussion groups, and forums are other resources to consider that are made to fit your time and budget. I make time each week to study mobile marketing resources so that I can further refine my own mobile marketing strategy and optimize the incredible results that are out there.

Did you know 65% of marketers have no official mobile strategy? Don’t let that be you. We have some helpful guides to started.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/itsallaboutrevenue/~3/dHG1_M5-dac/4-resources-for-your-team-to-get-up-to-speed-on-mobile-marketing