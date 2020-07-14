4 Reasons to Attend the Oracle CX Cloud Virtual Summit on Personalized Marketing

By Michael McNichols

Join us online Thursday August 6 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM EST for our free Oracle Cloud CX Virtual Summit event to learn insights into how personalized marketing can reimagine the modern customer experience.

Personalized marketing is one of the keys to success in the Experience Economy .

Customers expect marketing interactions to be tailor-made for them, no matter what channel or device they’re using, which login credentials they’re using, or how long it’s been since their last interaction. To reach this level of personalization, marketers must rely on real-time signals intelligence from across the customer journey.

Attend the summit to gain insights into how marketers can remain resilient in the face of constant change. Learn how becoming more agile and faster at responding to customer signals can help businesses improve performance and make a stronger impact as they look toward recovery and, in some cases, reinvention.

Don’t miss this opportunity to:

Hear from Oracle CX Marketing visionaries

Rob Tarkoff, EVP Oracle CX and Data Cloud, Holly Simmons, VP CX Product Development, Shashi Seth, SVP, Product Management, and others will discuss how to deliver experiences that ensure business longevity and customer loyalty.

Hear customer success stories

Find out lessons learned from noteworthy Oracle customers, such as Dow Jones, during interactive Q/A sessions.

Learn about upcoming product news and feature releases

Hear about the latest innovations in digital marketing.

Attend sessions to visualize your path to excellence in B2B or B2C marketing

Customers no longer tolerate irrelevant experiences. Learn:

How to adapt using real-time data

The common stages of B2B or B2C marketing maturity

How to take the next step forward

Register for the virtual summit

