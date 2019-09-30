4 Pillars of Self Belief for Network Marketing Success by Thomas Rivas

By Simon Chan

Thomas Rivas shares the 4 Pillars of Self Believe That Increases Your Confidence and Success. He also talks about the major decision he made and things he did that helped him achieve success quickly.

Who is Thomas Rivas?

Thomas Rivas is from the Dominican Republic and immigrated to America at 19 years old. He dropped out of college and fell in love with personal development and tried network marketing but failed miserably because he was introverted and couldn’t get himself to go out and meet people.

Thomas still loved network marketing and 4 years ago felt he could be successful using social media.

Since then, in just 3 1/2 years, he was able to build a team of over 2500 clients and team members and get to the top 1% of his company and is a 6 figure earner.

Favorite Quote

“The major key to your better future is you” (Jim Rohn)

Must Read Book

Go Pro by Eric Worre

Recommended Prospecting Tool

1 on 1 Presentations (Facetime or Zoom) or Local Meeting

Recommended Online App

Zoom

Telegram Messenger

Contact Info

Thomas Rivas on Facebook and Instagram

