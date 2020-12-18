4 Key Benefits of Using a Content Management System

By Michael McNichols

According to the Content Marketing Institute’s 2019 Content Management and Strategy Survey , 76% of those surveyed take a strategic approach to content management. Furthermore, 59% have a documented content management strategy. However, only 42% said they have acquired the right technology to manage content across the enterprise.

What is the right technology?

What is a content management system (CMS)?

A content management system (CMS) helps manage digital content. More than one contributor (whole teams in fact) can use it to create, edit, organize, schedule, and publish content to the web. It acts as single place to store content and helps with workflow management. In this instance, workflow management would see different privileges and responsibilities in the system given to individuals based on roles. For example, an author might be able to post and saved their work, but an editor can modify and publish it. An administrator can do all these things but also grant other individuals other permissions.

Why marketers should invest in a CMS

The State of the CMS Industry from October 2019 expects the CMS market to grow from $36 billion in 2018 to $123.5 billion by 2026. The report states this is a healthy growth rate spurred by a demand for digital marketing experiences, consumer demand for omnichannel solutions , and a growing digital retail sector.

Clearly, businesses recognize the need for a content management system and how it can help them publish and produce content. Marketers who invest in one also gain these five benefits:

Stronger collaboration and organization

A CMS allows multiple content marketing team members to contribute to content and help it be published. The system with its workflow management, content storage, and scheduling capabilities allow them to keep everything organized. Since CMS’s are browser based, they can be accessed from anywhere, and teammates in different locations can collaborate on content projects together while working in the same system. Different team members can access the same content since it’s stored in the same place without having to send multiple files to multiple people and trying to keep it all straight.

User friendly

Once they are set up and running, CMS’s tend to be user friendly so that people who skills in programming can still create content. There’s no need to learn HTML or CSS. Inserting content onto pages and tweaking it in a content editor are easy to learn and work with using the system.

Tools and plugins for SEO and content optimization

CMS’s present opportunities for you to add plug-ins and tools for SEO to help increase your search rank and web traffic . These might include options within the interface itself to add web page titles, meta descriptions, and alt tags.

More time to spend on creative

With an easy-to-use system, more organization, and tools and plug-ins to help with SEO, content creators can concentrate more on the content itself. They don’t have to worry about working with multiple files or coding and can get another pair of eyes to view their work quite easily, even if they’re miles and even continents away. They can spend more time refining the copy, tweaking the imagery, producing more video content, or A/B testing different subject lines, offers, CTAs, and different formats.

A content management system helps win over more customers

Relevant, helpful content intrigues and converts. With a CMS, your content can only improve, as you have tools to optimize it, a safe place to easily store it for your entire team’s access, and a system to manage and publish it. A CMS could give you the capability to produce more of the content that your customers prefer, whether it’s videos, blogs, or something else. It enables you to take a deeper look at your content and see what should be tested, tweaked, and improved upon to better inform your content strategy and campaigns.

