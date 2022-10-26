35,000+ Votes For The Top Direct Selling Companies Poll 2023

By Team Business For Home

Business For Home is compiling the Top Direct Selling Companies in the world for 2023. You can choose from over 750+ Top Direct Selling opportunities.

Last year 100,000+ Direct Sales Professionals participated in the 2022 poll.

Many people think of cosmetics, wellness products and home décor as products that are often sold through direct sales, but add to that countless other product categories including kitchen products, high end jewellery, clothing, organic gardening supplies, Forex, spa products, scrapbooking supplies, rubber stamps and much, much more.

What is the top company? Is it a North America based company? Or a company from Asia, Europe, or South America?

If you vote, the result will be on-line immediately!

This poll is closed, it is no longer possible to vote

The poll will end 31 October 2022

at 5.00 pm (Amsterdam Time)

The Top 80:

After 36,772 votes:



1.

APL GO



8,985 votes



2.

OmegaPro



5,556 votes



3.

E-ntrepreneur



4,116 votes



4.

iX Global



3,410 votes



5.

GSPartners (Gold Standard Bank)



3,175 votes



6.

Success Factory



2,932 votes



7.

Arvea Nature



1,153 votes



8.

MyDailyChoice



659 votes



9.

Vida Divina



658 votes



10.

Awakend



484 votes



11.

Chogan



479 votes



12.

PhytoScience



450 votes



13.

Zinzino



388 votes



14.

Bravenly Global



377 votes



15.

ByDzyne



298 votes



16.

Validus



285 votes



17.

Delta Digital



214 votes



18.

QuiAri



188 votes



19.

Alliance In Motion



154 votes



20.

Arieyl



147 votes



21.

Ascira



142 votes



22.

Lyconet



126 votes



23.

Nui Social



125 votes



24.

Decentra



117 votes



25.

New Hope Global



111 votes



26.

Color Street



106 votes



27.

Total Life Changes



103 votes



28.

Neumi



103 votes



29.

4Life



97 votes



30.

Vestige Marketing



95 votes



31.

PM International



86 votes



32.

iBuumerang



84 votes



33.

Jeunesse



81 votes



34.

Stemtech



76 votes



35.

Crowd1



73 votes



36.

Aspiring



62 votes



37.

Seacret Direct



54 votes



38.

Mediterranean Luxury



52 votes



39.

QNet



47 votes



40.

DreamTrips International



31 votes



41.

DuoLife



29 votes



42.

BE



25 votes



43.

IM Mastery Academy



24 votes



44.

Amway



23 votes



45.

iGenius



23 votes



46.

ACN



21 votes



47.

Zeta Group



19 votes



48.

Engage Global



18 votes



49.

Modere



17 votes



50.

MI Lifestyle



16 votes



51.

7k Metals



16 votes



52.

Opulence Global



15 votes



53.

Creative Memories



15 votes



54.

Beauty Society



15 votes



55.

Atomy



14 votes



56.

Do You Bake?



14 votes



57.

Academy Owner



14 votes



58.

Herbalife



13 votes



59.

Monat Global



13 votes



60.

Isagenix



13 votes



61.

Neora



13 votes



62.

Bellame



13 votes



63.

Elomir



13 votes



64.

Melaleuca



12 votes



65.

Oriflame



12 votes



66.

LifeVantage



12 votes



67.

Vasayo



12 votes



68.

Adornable.u



12 votes



69.

It Works! Global



11 votes



70.

ASEA



11 votes



71.

Valentus



11 votes



72.

5Linx



11 votes



73.

DoTerra



10 votes



74.

Mannatech



10 votes



75.

Activz Global



10 votes



76.

Velovita



10 votes



77.

Youngevity



9 votes



78.

Juuva



9 votes



79.

Nu Skin



8 votes



80.

InCruises



8 votes

