35,000+ Votes For The Top Direct Selling Companies Poll 2023

By Team Business For Home

APL GO

Business For Home is compiling the Top Direct Selling Companies in the world for 2023. You can choose from over 750+ Top Direct Selling opportunities.

Last year 100,000+ Direct Sales Professionals participated in the 2022 poll.

Many people think of cosmetics, wellness products and home décor as products that are often sold through direct sales, but add to that countless other product categories including kitchen products, high end jewellery, clothing, organic gardening supplies, Forex, spa products, scrapbooking supplies, rubber stamps and much, much more.

If your company is not listed, please add them to our company database or log a support ticket.

What is the top company? Is it a North America based company? Or a company from Asia, Europe, or South America?

If you vote, the result will be on-line immediately!

Voting is in real time, to keep our polls honest, you can vote 1 time only, through our app (iOS and Android).

To prevent “fraud” we have implemented a number of undisclosed algorithms. Do not try to vote multiple times, we notice that, and it gives you as your company a bad name.

This poll is closed, it is no longer possible to vote

The poll will end 31 October 2022
at 5.00 pm (Amsterdam Time)

How to vote: download or update the
FREE App for iOS (Click here)
or
FREE App for Android (Click here)

In the App, in the lower right corner click “Poll”
Select your answer and click “Vote Now”

The Top 80:

After 36,772 votes:


1.
APL GO

8,985 votes

OmegaPro


2.
OmegaPro

5,556 votes

E-ntrepreneur


3.
E-ntrepreneur

4,116 votes

iX Global


4.
iX Global

3,410 votes

GSPartners (Gold Standard Bank)


5.
GSPartners (Gold Standard Bank)

3,175 votes

Success Factory


6.
Success Factory

2,932 votes

Arvea Nature


7.
Arvea Nature

1,153 votes

MyDailyChoice


8.
MyDailyChoice

659 votes

Vida Divina


9.
Vida Divina

658 votes

Awakend


10.
Awakend

484 votes

Chogan


11.
Chogan

479 votes

PhytoScience


12.
PhytoScience

450 votes

Zinzino


13.
Zinzino

388 votes

Bravenly Global


14.
Bravenly Global

377 votes

ByDzyne


15.
ByDzyne

298 votes

Validus


16.
Validus

285 votes

Delta Digital


17.
Delta Digital

214 votes

QuiAri


18.
QuiAri

188 votes

Alliance In Motion


19.
Alliance In Motion

154 votes

Arieyl


20.
Arieyl

147 votes

Ascira


21.
Ascira

142 votes

Lyconet


22.
Lyconet

126 votes

Nui Social


23.
Nui Social

125 votes

Decentra


24.
Decentra

117 votes

New Hope Global


25.
New Hope Global

111 votes

Color Street


26.
Color Street

106 votes

Total Life Changes


27.
Total Life Changes

103 votes

Neumi


28.
Neumi

103 votes

4Life


29.
4Life

97 votes

Vestige Marketing


30.
Vestige Marketing

95 votes

PM International


31.
PM International

86 votes

iBuumerang


32.
iBuumerang

84 votes

Jeunesse


33.
Jeunesse

81 votes

Stemtech


34.
Stemtech

76 votes

Crowd1


35.
Crowd1

73 votes

Aspiring


36.
Aspiring

62 votes

Seacret Direct


37.
Seacret Direct

54 votes

Mediterranean Luxury


38.
Mediterranean Luxury

52 votes

QNet


39.
QNet

47 votes

DreamTrips International


40.
DreamTrips International

31 votes

DuoLife


41.
DuoLife

29 votes

BE


42.
BE

25 votes

IM Mastery Academy


43.
IM Mastery Academy

24 votes

Amway


44.
Amway

23 votes

iGenius


45.
iGenius

23 votes

ACN


46.
ACN

21 votes

Zeta Group


47.
Zeta Group

19 votes

Engage Global


48.
Engage Global

18 votes

Modere


49.
Modere

17 votes

MI Lifestyle


50.
MI Lifestyle

16 votes

7k Metals


51.
7k Metals

16 votes

Opulence Global


52.
Opulence Global

15 votes

Creative Memories


53.
Creative Memories

15 votes

Beauty Society


54.
Beauty Society

15 votes

Atomy


55.
Atomy

14 votes

Do You Bake?


56.
Do You Bake?

14 votes

Academy Owner


57.
Academy Owner

14 votes

Herbalife


58.
Herbalife

13 votes

Monat Global


59.
Monat Global

13 votes

Isagenix


60.
Isagenix

13 votes

Neora


61.
Neora

13 votes

Bellame


62.
Bellame

13 votes

Elomir


63.
Elomir

13 votes

Melaleuca


64.
Melaleuca

12 votes

Oriflame


65.
Oriflame

12 votes

LifeVantage


66.
LifeVantage

12 votes

Vasayo


67.
Vasayo

12 votes

Adornable.u


68.
Adornable.u

12 votes

It Works! Global


69.
It Works! Global

11 votes

ASEA


70.
ASEA

11 votes

Valentus


71.
Valentus

11 votes

5Linx


72.
5Linx

11 votes

DoTerra


73.
DoTerra

10 votes

Mannatech


74.
Mannatech

10 votes

Activz Global


75.
Activz Global

10 votes

Velovita


76.
Velovita

10 votes

Youngevity


77.
Youngevity

9 votes

Juuva


78.
Juuva

9 votes

Nu Skin


79.
Nu Skin

8 votes

InCruises


80.
InCruises

8 votes

The post 35,000+ Votes For The Top Direct Selling Companies Poll 2023 appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/10/35000-votes-for-the-top-direct-selling-companies-poll-2023/