308: A Preemptive Warning

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode we give fair warning about Scott’s new car habit. Hint: It involves braying. We also talk about the Amazon convenience store; Burger King’s super fresh ad campaign; Disney and the PTA; a birthday party with a very specific Target; and when you’ve had enough of Yelp. All this and more!

Other topics include:

  • [00:00:00.00]Intro
  • [00:00:26.14]UnKaraoke
  • [00:01:59.12]A Preemptive Warning
  • [00:04:34.01]A Shoutout for Wayne
  • [00:05:26.25]Amazon Convenience
  • [00:10:53.11]Burger Ki…eeeewwwwww
  • [00:20:19.25]Disney Legalities
  • [00:24:28.18]YouTube Takedowns
  • [00:25:48.10]Target Party
  • [00:28:13.17]I’m Not Yelping

Mentioned In This Episode

  • Book: The Jackass Whisperer

    • Burger King Portrays Moldy Whopper in New TV Ad

    Disney CEO Apologizes After Elementary School Is Fined for Lion King Showing

    An 8-year-old Girl and Her Friends Dressed As Target Employees and Took Over a Store for Her Birthday

    The Restaurant Owner Who Asked for 1-star Yelp Reviews

  • Website: The Jackass Whisperer

