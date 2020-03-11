308: A Preemptive Warning

Subscribe on iTunes
In today’s episode we give fair warning about Scott’s new car habit. Hint: It involves braying. We also talk about the Amazon convenience store; Burger King’s super fresh ad campaign; Disney and the PTA; a birthday party with a very specific Target; and when you’ve had enough of Yelp. All this and more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Intro
- [00:00:26.14]UnKaraoke
- [00:01:59.12]A Preemptive Warning
- [00:04:34.01]A Shoutout for Wayne
- [00:05:26.25]Amazon Convenience
- [00:10:53.11]Burger Ki…eeeewwwwww
- [00:20:19.25]Disney Legalities
- [00:24:28.18]YouTube Takedowns
- [00:25:48.10]Target Party
- [00:28:13.17]I’m Not Yelping
Mentioned In This Episode
- Book: The Jackass Whisperer
- Website: The Jackass Whisperer
Burger King Portrays Moldy Whopper in New TV Ad
Disney CEO Apologizes After Elementary School Is Fined for Lion King Showing
An 8-year-old Girl and Her Friends Dressed As Target Employees and Took Over a Store for Her Birthday
The Restaurant Owner Who Asked for 1-star Yelp Reviews
