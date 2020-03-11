308: A Preemptive Warning

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode we give fair warning about Scott’s new car habit. Hint: It involves braying. We also talk about the Amazon convenience store; Burger King’s super fresh ad campaign; Disney and the PTA; a birthday party with a very specific Target; and when you’ve had enough of Yelp. All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Intro

[00:00:26.14]UnKaraoke

[00:01:59.12]A Preemptive Warning

[00:04:34.01]A Shoutout for Wayne

[00:05:26.25]Amazon Convenience

[00:10:53.11]Burger Ki…eeeewwwwww

[00:20:19.25]Disney Legalities

[00:24:28.18]YouTube Takedowns

[00:25:48.10]Target Party

[00:28:13.17]I’m Not Yelping

Mentioned In This Episode

Book: The Jackass Whisperer

Burger King Portrays Moldy Whopper in New TV Ad Disney CEO Apologizes After Elementary School Is Fined for Lion King Showing An 8-year-old Girl and Her Friends Dressed As Target Employees and Took Over a Store for Her Birthday The Restaurant Owner Who Asked for 1-star Yelp Reviews Website: The Jackass Whisperer

