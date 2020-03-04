307: Robot Toilet Paper

Subscribe on iTunes
Google Play
RSS Feed
In today’s episode we talk about how Charmin is making the dream a reality. We also talk about standards for phone chargers; how Sonos is making up for a big oops; and incredibly fraudulent ways you can hack your mattress experience. All this and more!
Click to Listen
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Intro
- [00:00:28.14]Not An Old Man Anymore
- [00:01:41.17]Oh, Charmin
- [00:05:49.01]Charge It!
- [00:10:13.28]Sonos
- [00:20:41.01]Hack Your Mattress
Tweet This
Well, @Charmin has just won everything.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Your customers are your most important resource! They are your R&D department, focus group, everything. Please listen to them.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Mentioned In This Episode
- Book: The Jackass Whisperer
- Website: The Jackass Whisperer
These Charmin Robots Make Us Wonder: Is Pooping the Next Tech Frontier?
EU Officially Votes to Create a Standard Charging Adapter for Phones Despite Apple’s Protests
Sonos Blog: A Letter From Our CEO
Unintended Perk of the Online Mattress Boom: Never-Ending Free Trials
Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/lzcNAAAtAHc/