307: Robot Toilet Paper

In today’s episode we talk about how Charmin is making the dream a reality. We also talk about standards for phone chargers; how Sonos is making up for a big oops; and incredibly fraudulent ways you can hack your mattress experience. All this and more!

[00:00:00.00]Intro

[00:00:28.14]Not An Old Man Anymore

[00:01:41.17]Oh, Charmin

[00:05:49.01]Charge It!

[00:10:13.28]Sonos

[00:20:41.01]Hack Your Mattress

Well, @Charmin has just won everything.

Your customers are your most important resource! They are your R&D department, focus group, everything. Please listen to them.

Book: The Jackass Whisperer

These Charmin Robots Make Us Wonder: Is Pooping the Next Tech Frontier? EU Officially Votes to Create a Standard Charging Adapter for Phones Despite Apple’s Protests Sonos Blog: A Letter From Our CEO Unintended Perk of the Online Mattress Boom: Never-Ending Free Trials Website: The Jackass Whisperer

