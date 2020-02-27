306: Something Inappropriate

Subscribe on iTunes
In today’s episode we go totally inappropriate. From birthday party issues, to “get out of jail free” cards, less than beautiful beauty influencers, to IG job interview shaming. All this and more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Intro
- [00:00:27.13]1,2,3, off-key
- [00:02:12.09]When Do You Stop?
- [00:05:07.14]Party Rules
- [00:10:05.24]Another Jackass
- [00:12:08.05]A Beautifully Influential Jackass
- [00:19:48.13]Betches Said What
Tweet This
At what point do you stop planning your children’s birthday parties? Is there a cutoff point at all?Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Want a “Get Out of Jail Free” card? Listen to this.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
If you’re being paid for a negative review, then it’s STILL sponsored content.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Mentioned In This Episode
- Book: The Jackass Whisperer
- Website: The Jackass Whisperer
Twitter Pro-tip
Beauty Influencers Are Allegedly Making Extra Money for Negative Reviews – https://www.theverge.com/2018/8/29/17796622/beauty-influencers-bad-negative-reviews-monetization-instagram-youtube
A Company Shamed An Applicant For Her IG Pic & It’s Backfiring Spectacularly
The Original Tweet
