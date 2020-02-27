306: Something Inappropriate

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode we go totally inappropriate. From birthday party issues, to “get out of jail free” cards, less than beautiful beauty influencers, to IG job interview shaming. All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Intro

[00:00:27.13]1,2,3, off-key

[00:02:12.09]When Do You Stop?

[00:05:07.14]Party Rules

[00:10:05.24]Another Jackass

[00:12:08.05]A Beautifully Influential Jackass

[00:19:48.13]Betches Said What

Mentioned In This Episode

Book: The Jackass Whisperer

Twitter Pro-tip Beauty Influencers Are Allegedly Making Extra Money for Negative Reviews – https://www.theverge.com/2018/8/29/17796622/beauty-influencers-bad-negative-reviews-monetization-instagram-youtube A Company Shamed An Applicant For Her IG Pic & It’s Backfiring Spectacularly The Original Tweet Website: The Jackass Whisperer

