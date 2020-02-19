305: Jackasses We Missed

By Scott Stratten

Subscribe on iTunes

Google Play

RSS Feed

In today’s episode we talk about some under the radar jackassery. We talk about voicemail pro-tips; Purple Bricks and their fake reviews; why lawyers often have drinking problems; and how Taco Bell is leading the way in managerial retention. All this and more!

Click to Listen

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Intro

[00:00:27.19]No Nicknames

[00:01:31.00]Jackasses We Missed

[00:03:21.25]Call Us Today

[00:05:02.15]Purple Bricks

[00:12:19.10]Successful Drinking Problems

[00:21:25.13]You Quiero Taco Bell Payscale

Tweet This

Here are some jackasses we missed.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

Book: The Jackass Whisperer

Voicemail Pro-Tip Purplebricks Canada Offered Employees Days Off For Made Up 5-Star Reviews Alcoholism Is a Serious Problem for Law Firms Taco Bell to Test Paying Managers $100,000 a Year Website: The Jackass Whisperer

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/OOFVyzJnm6A/