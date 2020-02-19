305: Jackasses We Missed

Subscribe on iTunes
In today’s episode we talk about some under the radar jackassery. We talk about voicemail pro-tips; Purple Bricks and their fake reviews; why lawyers often have drinking problems; and how Taco Bell is leading the way in managerial retention. All this and more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Intro
- [00:00:27.19]No Nicknames
- [00:01:31.00]Jackasses We Missed
- [00:03:21.25]Call Us Today
- [00:05:02.15]Purple Bricks
- [00:12:19.10]Successful Drinking Problems
- [00:21:25.13]You Quiero Taco Bell Payscale
Voicemail Pro-Tip
Purplebricks Canada Offered Employees Days Off For Made Up 5-Star Reviews
Alcoholism Is a Serious Problem for Law Firms
Taco Bell to Test Paying Managers $100,000 a Year
