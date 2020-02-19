KWFinder - find long tail keywords with low SEO difficulty

305: Jackasses We Missed

By Scott Stratten

Subscribe on iTunes
Google Play
RSS Feed

In today’s episode we talk about some under the radar jackassery. We talk about voicemail pro-tips; Purple Bricks and their fake reviews; why lawyers often have drinking problems; and how Taco Bell is leading the way in managerial retention. All this and more!

Click to Listen

Other topics include:

  • [00:00:00.00]Intro
  • [00:00:27.19]No Nicknames
  • [00:01:31.00]Jackasses We Missed
  • [00:03:21.25]Call Us Today
  • [00:05:02.15]Purple Bricks
  • [00:12:19.10]Successful Drinking Problems
  • [00:21:25.13]You Quiero Taco Bell Payscale

Tweet This

Here are some jackasses we missed.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

  • Book: The Jackass Whisperer

    • Voicemail Pro-Tip

    Purplebricks Canada Offered Employees Days Off For Made Up 5-Star Reviews

    Alcoholism Is a Serious Problem for Law Firms

    Taco Bell to Test Paying Managers $100,000 a Year

  • Website: The Jackass Whisperer

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/OOFVyzJnm6A/