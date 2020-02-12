304: Every Day Is Galentines Day

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode we go completely romantic… with lots of non romantic stories. We talk about ABBA’s tax law situation; how angels get fired; Target, Trolls, and Tori’s; and just what are IDBs? All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Intro

[00:00:24.07]Happy Galentines Day

[00:00:59.00]The Least Romantic Band

[00:06:49.00]Firing Angels

[00:15:39.18]Target Tori

[00:19:10.15]IDBs

Mentioned In This Episode

Book: The Jackass Whisperer

Abba Admit Outrageous Outfits Were Worn to Avoid Tax This U.S. Bank Worker Went Out of Her Way to Help a Customer Stranded on Christmas Eve. The Company Fired Her for It. Tori, the Target Manager Who Was Tweet-shamed by an Irate Cheapskate, Just Got a $30,000 Vacation Delta Airlines Just Stopped Doing This 1 Thing Its Customers Truly Hate (American and Southwest Still Do It a Lot) Website: The Jackass Whisperer

