304: Every Day Is Galentines Day

Subscribe on iTunes
Google Play
RSS Feed
In today’s episode we go completely romantic… with lots of non romantic stories. We talk about ABBA’s tax law situation; how angels get fired; Target, Trolls, and Tori’s; and just what are IDBs? All this and more!
Click to Listen
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Intro
- [00:00:24.07]Happy Galentines Day
- [00:00:59.00]The Least Romantic Band
- [00:06:49.00]Firing Angels
- [00:15:39.18]Target Tori
- [00:19:10.15]IDBs
Tweet This
Who is the most romantic band/musician of all time? Who has the most “couple songs?”Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
So, @David_Leavitt should completely lose his phone privileges.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
The real problem with companies having PR screwups isn’t the immediate loss of money, it’s the long-term erosion of the brand.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Mentioned In This Episode
- Book: The Jackass Whisperer
- Website: The Jackass Whisperer
Abba Admit Outrageous Outfits Were Worn to Avoid Tax
This U.S. Bank Worker Went Out of Her Way to Help a Customer Stranded on Christmas Eve. The Company Fired Her for It.
Tori, the Target Manager Who Was Tweet-shamed by an Irate Cheapskate, Just Got a $30,000 Vacation
Delta Airlines Just Stopped Doing This 1 Thing Its Customers Truly Hate (American and Southwest Still Do It a Lot)
Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/RT8yIUFr89I/