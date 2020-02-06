303: A Gaggle of Donkeys

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode we induct a new member into the Jackass Hall of Fame. We also talk about, an UberPassenger; why it should be called Waffle Home; a hospital’s Wall of Shame; and an app that lets you shame companies. Weird. All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Intro

[00:00:27.00]What They’re Doing Wrong and Right

[00:01:34.02]You’re Rocking The Boat

[00:08:30.18]A Real UberPassenger

[00:11:16.20]No, It’s Waffle HOME

[00:20:19.20]A Shame Wall

[00:24:29.18]DoNotpay

Mentioned In This Episode

Book: The Jackass Whisperer

This Man Tested Canada’s Tax Laws by Moving in a Canoe — and Won Uber Driver Earns College Degree Thanks to Nearly $700 in Help From Passenger A Waffle House Worker Was Left Working Alone — So Customers Jumped in to Help Employees at a Maine Hospital Made a ‘wall of Shame’ Showing Confidential Medical Records of Disabled Patients This Brilliant App Waits on Hold for You Website: The Jackass Whisperer

