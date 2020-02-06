KWFinder - find long tail keywords with low SEO difficulty

303: A Gaggle of Donkeys

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode we induct a new member into the Jackass Hall of Fame. We also talk about, an UberPassenger; why it should be called Waffle Home; a hospital’s Wall of Shame; and an app that lets you shame companies. Weird. All this and more!

Other topics include:

  • [00:00:00.00]Intro
  • [00:00:27.00]What They’re Doing Wrong and Right
  • [00:01:34.02]You’re Rocking The Boat
  • [00:08:30.18]A Real UberPassenger
  • [00:11:16.20]No, It’s Waffle HOME
  • [00:20:19.20]A Shame Wall
  • [00:24:29.18]DoNotpay

Mentioned In This Episode

  • Book: The Jackass Whisperer

    • This Man Tested Canada’s Tax Laws by Moving in a Canoe — and Won

    Uber Driver Earns College Degree Thanks to Nearly $700 in Help From Passenger

    A Waffle House Worker Was Left Working Alone — So Customers Jumped in to Help

    Employees at a Maine Hospital Made a ‘wall of Shame’ Showing Confidential Medical Records of Disabled Patients

    This Brilliant App Waits on Hold for You

  • Website: The Jackass Whisperer

