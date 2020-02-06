303: A Gaggle of Donkeys

Subscribe on iTunes
In today’s episode we induct a new member into the Jackass Hall of Fame. We also talk about, an UberPassenger; why it should be called Waffle Home; a hospital’s Wall of Shame; and an app that lets you shame companies. Weird. All this and more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Intro
- [00:00:27.00]What They’re Doing Wrong and Right
- [00:01:34.02]You’re Rocking The Boat
- [00:08:30.18]A Real UberPassenger
- [00:11:16.20]No, It’s Waffle HOME
- [00:20:19.20]A Shame Wall
- [00:24:29.18]DoNotpay
Mentioned In This Episode
- Book: The Jackass Whisperer
- Website: The Jackass Whisperer
This Man Tested Canada’s Tax Laws by Moving in a Canoe — and Won
Uber Driver Earns College Degree Thanks to Nearly $700 in Help From Passenger
A Waffle House Worker Was Left Working Alone — So Customers Jumped in to Help
Employees at a Maine Hospital Made a ‘wall of Shame’ Showing Confidential Medical Records of Disabled Patients
This Brilliant App Waits on Hold for You
