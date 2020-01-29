302: Premeditated Jackassery

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode we serve up some premeditated jackassery loaded with trans fats and sugar. We talk about a record number of complaint calls; self-checkout machines and shoplifting; unconditional sincerity; and the creepiest magic mirror of all time. All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Intro

[00:00:26.26]Taking the Pain

[00:02:06.04]Premeditated Jackassery

[00:06:02.23]Why Alison Obeys The Law

[00:16:21.25]Changing Habits

[00:22:14.08]The Hand Cramps are TOTALLY Worth It

[00:28:00.12]Creepy Mirror On The Wall

[00:35:41.07]Dogs Are Barking

Mentioned In This Episode

Book: The Jackass Whisperer

A Man Called a Telecom Company 24,000 Times to Complain. Now He’s Been Arrested

Yes, Self-Checkout Machines Encourage Shoplifting. Here’s Why Stores Love Them Anyway

A CEO Who Writes 9,200 Employee Holiday Cards a Year Explains the Value of Gratitude

This Startup Wants to Put a Personal Trainer in Your Mirror

Website: The Jackass Whisperer

