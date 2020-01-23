301: Speaking of Toilet Emojis

By James Marler
In today’s episode you catch us in the middle of several segues. We talk about emojis, toilets, cigarette breaks, and blacklists. We promise it all makes sense. All this and more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Intro
- [00:00:25.17]Stuck In The Middle
- [00:03:18.11]Most-Used Emojis
- [00:06:47.10]13-degree Toilets
- [00:10:49.09]Bathroom Rules
- [00:13:43.20]6-day Cigarette Break
- [00:19:14.12]The Asos Blacklist
- [00:27:48.12]We Want To Hear From You
Mentioned In This Episode
Book: The Jackass Whisperer
According to Unicode, This Is the Emoji We Use the Most
Say Goodbye to Comfort Breaks! New Downward-tilting Toilets Are Designed to Become Unbearable to Sit on After Five Minutes
Company Offers Non-smoking Employees 6 Extra Days Off to Make up for Cigarette Breaks
Website: The Jackass Whisperer
