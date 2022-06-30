30,000+ Votes Top Direct Selling Compensation Plan – Poll 2022

Business For Home is compiling the Top Direct Selling Compensation Plan ranks in the world for 2022. Last year more than 700,000 visitors checked out the results, and still counting.
We have nominated over 650+ Top Direct Selling companies with their compensation plan. One of the most important, yet least understood aspects of a network marketing opportunity is the compensation plan.
What is the most generous and best compensation plan? What is the best opportunity for residual income? Is it a Binary, a Uni-level, a Matrix, a Stair Step Break-a-way, a Pass-up Plan, a Hybrid, an Instant pay plan?
Just about any product or service can be purchased through Direct Selling somewhere in the world. Every single day, 70,000+ prospects worldwide are looking for information to find the best opportunity available.
Which company has the best compensation plan in 2022? Where can you boost your income?
If we have missed your company, please fill in this form or log a support ticket
To keep our polls honest, you can vote 1 time only, through our app (iOS and Android). To prevent “ghost votes” we have implemented a number of undisclosed algorithms.
The poll update in real time,
your vote will immediately count
This poll is closed, it is no longer possible to vote
The poll will end 10 July 2022
at 12.00 pm (Amsterdam Time)
How to vote: download or update the
FREE App for iOS (Click here)
or
FREE App for Android (Click here)
In the App, in the lower right corner click “Poll”
Select your answer and click “Vote Now”
The Top 100:
After 30,156 votes:
1.
APL GO
7,584 votes
2.
MyDailyChoice
6,518 votes
3.
Vestige Marketing
5,460 votes
4.
Vida Divina
2,161 votes
5.
iX Global
1,762 votes
6.
OmegaPro
1,617 votes
7.
Rain International
737 votes
8.
Crowd1
570 votes
9.
SuperLife World
452 votes
10.
ByDzyne
210 votes
11.
Success Factory
209 votes
12.
Arieyl
190 votes
13.
QuiAri
178 votes
14.
Zeta Group
176 votes
15.
4Life
168 votes
16.
Ascira
138 votes
17.
E-ntrepreneur
134 votes
18.
New Hope Global
132 votes
19.
DreamTrips International
105 votes
20.
Alliance In Motion
92 votes
21.
Opulence Global
85 votes
22.
Validus
80 votes
23.
Zinzino
71 votes
24.
QNet
67 votes
25.
ACN
49 votes
26.
Jeunesse
45 votes
27.
Team National
44 votes
28.
Decentra
41 votes
29.
Anovite
39 votes
30.
Neumi
36 votes
31.
IM Mastery Academy
31 votes
32.
Total Life Changes
28 votes
33.
Essens
27 votes
34.
Boisset Wine Living at Home
26 votes
35.
BE
24 votes
36.
Modere
22 votes
37.
Isagenix
21 votes
38.
Lyconet
19 votes
39.
Seacret Direct
18 votes
40.
SeneGence
17 votes
41.
PM International
16 votes
42.
Beach Body
16 votes
43.
Kyani
16 votes
44.
7k Metals
16 votes
45.
MI Lifestyle
15 votes
46.
IAM Worldwide
15 votes
47.
Herbalife
14 votes
48.
Monat Global
14 votes
49.
MWR Life
14 votes
50.
Amway
13 votes
51.
Valentus
13 votes
52.
Activz Global
13 votes
53.
Atomy
12 votes
54.
Pruvit
12 votes
55.
Neora
12 votes
56.
iGenius
12 votes
57.
Velovita
12 votes
58.
Xyngular
11 votes
59.
VYVO
11 votes
60.
iBuumerang
11 votes
61.
Young Living
10 votes
62.
Forever Living Products
10 votes
63.
ModiCare
10 votes
64.
QSciences
10 votes
65.
Kannaway
10 votes
66.
Melaleuca
9 votes
67.
DoTerra
9 votes
68.
Longrich
9 votes
69.
Healy World
9 votes
70.
PURE
9 votes
71.
5Linx
9 votes
72.
VIVANESS
9 votes
73.
Color Street
8 votes
74.
NewAge
8 votes
75.
New U Life
8 votes
76.
LifeVantage
8 votes
77.
Mannatech
8 votes
78.
Vasayo
8 votes
79.
LifeWave
8 votes
80.
DuoLife
8 votes
81.
Bode Pro
8 votes
82.
Tava
8 votes
83.
USANA
7 votes
84.
BeautyCounter
7 votes
85.
Paparazzi Accessories
7 votes
86.
FM World
7 votes
87.
InCruises
7 votes
88.
The Happy Co
7 votes
89.
B-Epic
7 votes
90.
Juuva
7 votes
91.
Nu Skin
6 votes
92.
Scentsy
6 votes
93.
Shaklee
6 votes
94.
It Works! Global
6 votes
95.
LegalShield
6 votes
96.
Le-Vel
6 votes
97.
Pure Romance
6 votes
98.
ASEA
6 votes
99.
Youngevity
6 votes
100.
Purium
6 votes
Total voters: 30,156
-
APL GO
(25.1%, 7,584 votes)
-
MyDailyChoice
(21.6%, 6,518 votes)
-
Vestige Marketing
(18.1%, 5,460 votes)
-
Vida Divina
(7.2%, 2,161 votes)
-
iX Global
(5.8%, 1,762 votes)
-
OmegaPro
(5.4%, 1,617 votes)
-
Rain International
(2.4%, 737 votes)
-
Crowd1
(1.9%, 570 votes)
-
SuperLife World
(1.5%, 452 votes)
-
ByDzyne
(0.7%, 210 votes)
-
Success Factory
(0.7%, 209 votes)
-
Arieyl
(0.6%, 190 votes)
-
QuiAri
(0.6%, 178 votes)
-
Zeta Group
(0.6%, 176 votes)
-
4Life
(0.6%, 168 votes)
-
Ascira
(0.5%, 138 votes)
-
E-ntrepreneur
(0.4%, 134 votes)
-
New Hope Global
(0.4%, 132 votes)
-
DreamTrips International
(0.3%, 105 votes)
-
Alliance In Motion
(0.3%, 92 votes)
-
Opulence Global
(0.3%, 85 votes)
-
Validus
(0.3%, 80 votes)
-
Zinzino
(0.2%, 71 votes)
-
QNet
(0.2%, 67 votes)
-
ACN
(0.2%, 49 votes)
-
Jeunesse
(0.1%, 45 votes)
-
Team National
(0.1%, 44 votes)
-
Decentra
(0.1%, 41 votes)
-
Anovite
(0.1%, 39 votes)
-
Neumi
(0.1%, 36 votes)
-
IM Mastery Academy
(0.1%, 31 votes)
-
Total Life Changes
(0.1%, 28 votes)
-
Essens
(0.1%, 27 votes)
-
Boisset Wine Living at Home
(0.1%, 26 votes)
-
BE
(0.1%, 24 votes)
-
Modere
(0.1%, 22 votes)
-
Isagenix
(0.1%, 21 votes)
-
Lyconet
(0.1%, 19 votes)
-
Seacret Direct
(0.1%, 18 votes)
-
SeneGence
(0.1%, 17 votes)
-
PM International
(0.1%, 16 votes)
-
Beach Body
(0.1%, 16 votes)
-
Kyani
(0.1%, 16 votes)
-
7k Metals
(0.1%, 16 votes)
-
MI Lifestyle
(0%, 15 votes)
-
IAM Worldwide
(0%, 15 votes)
-
Herbalife
(0%, 14 votes)
-
Monat Global
(0%, 14 votes)
-
MWR Life
(0%, 14 votes)
-
Amway
(0%, 13 votes)
-
Valentus
(0%, 13 votes)
-
Activz Global
(0%, 13 votes)
-
Atomy
(0%, 12 votes)
-
Pruvit
(0%, 12 votes)
-
Neora
(0%, 12 votes)
-
iGenius
(0%, 12 votes)
-
Velovita
(0%, 12 votes)
-
Xyngular
(0%, 11 votes)
-
VYVO
(0%, 11 votes)
-
iBuumerang
(0%, 11 votes)
-
Young Living
(0%, 10 votes)
-
Forever Living Products
(0%, 10 votes)
-
ModiCare
(0%, 10 votes)
-
QSciences
(0%, 10 votes)
-
Kannaway
(0%, 10 votes)
-
Melaleuca
(0%, 9 votes)
-
DoTerra
(0%, 9 votes)
-
Longrich
(0%, 9 votes)
-
Healy World
(0%, 9 votes)
-
PURE
(0%, 9 votes)
-
5Linx
(0%, 9 votes)
-
VIVANESS
(0%, 9 votes)
-
Color Street
(0%, 8 votes)
-
NewAge
(0%, 8 votes)
-
New U Life
(0%, 8 votes)
-
LifeVantage
(0%, 8 votes)
-
Mannatech
(0%, 8 votes)
-
Vasayo
(0%, 8 votes)
-
LifeWave
(0%, 8 votes)
-
DuoLife
(0%, 8 votes)
-
Bode Pro
(0%, 8 votes)
-
Tava
(0%, 8 votes)
-
USANA
(0%, 7 votes)
-
BeautyCounter
(0%, 7 votes)
-
Paparazzi Accessories
(0%, 7 votes)
-
FM World
(0%, 7 votes)
-
InCruises
(0%, 7 votes)
-
The Happy Co
(0%, 7 votes)
-
B-Epic
(0%, 7 votes)
-
Juuva
(0%, 7 votes)
-
Nu Skin
(0%, 6 votes)
-
Scentsy
(0%, 6 votes)
-
Shaklee
(0%, 6 votes)
-
It Works! Global
(0%, 6 votes)
-
LegalShield
(0%, 6 votes)
-
Le-Vel
(0%, 6 votes)
-
Pure Romance
(0%, 6 votes)
-
ASEA
(0%, 6 votes)
-
Youngevity
(0%, 6 votes)
-
Purium
(0%, 6 votes)
-
Max International
(0%, 6 votes)
-
Plexus Worldwide
(0%, 5 votes)
-
Reliv International
(0%, 5 votes)
-
Acti-Labs
(0%, 5 votes)
-
Vabo-N
(0%, 5 votes)
-
Elomir
(0%, 5 votes)
-
RCM Marketing
(0%, 4 votes)
-
AmeriPlan USA
(0%, 4 votes)
-
ÜFORIA Science
(0%, 4 votes)
-
Young Entrepreneur Project
(0%, 4 votes)
-
Adriatikus Group
(0%, 4 votes)
-
NortheStar
(0%, 4 votes)
-
Farmasi
(0%, 3 votes)
-
Asclepius wellness
(0%, 3 votes)
-
Tranont
(0%, 3 votes)
-
AGOA Home
(0%, 3 votes)
-
Market America
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Unicity
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Apollo China
(0%, 2 votes)
-
IMC
(0%, 2 votes)
-
GSPartners (Gold Standard Bank Ltd)
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Aerus
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Financial Education Services
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Aloette Cosmetics
(0%, 2 votes)
-
NeXarise
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Novae
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Glaze Trading India
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Arctic Nutrition
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Vegas Cosmetics
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Life Is Good
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Adornable.u
(0%, 2 votes)
-
CTFO
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Bravenly Global
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Magnessa
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Calerie
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Vieroots Wellness
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Avon Products
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Primerica
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Mary Kay
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Optavia – Medifast
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Ambit Energy
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Belcorp
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Arbonne International
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Pola
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Omnilife
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Golden Days China
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Younique
(0%, 1 votes)
-
LR Health and Beauty
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Family Heritage Life
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Best World International
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Immunotec Research
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Elken
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Gano Excel
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Merro
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Ringana
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Enagic USA
(0%, 1 votes)
-
For You
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Synergy International
(0%, 1 votes)
-
The Maira Co.
(0%, 1 votes)
-
AMC International
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Thanks AI
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Netsurf Network
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Send Out Cards
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Flavon Group
(0%, 1 votes)
-
LifePharm
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Chloe and Isabel
(0%, 1 votes)
-
VIP Group
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Essante Organics
(0%, 1 votes)
-
bHIP Global
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Root Wellness
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Compelling Creations
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Onehope Wine
(0%, 1 votes)
-
H2O at Home
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Xelliss
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Noonday Collection
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Limitless Worldwide
(0%, 1 votes)
-
DotDotSmile
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Hibody
(0%, 1 votes)
-
AKMOS
(0%, 1 votes)
-
All Dazzle
(0%, 1 votes)
-
iHub Global
(0%, 1 votes)
-
PhytoScience
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Shopping Nation
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Touchstone Essentials
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Life Abundance
(0%, 1 votes)
-
AMAKHA PARIS
(0%, 1 votes)
-
American Serenade
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Bioreigns
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Cerule
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Daisy Blue Naturals
(0%, 1 votes)
-
INBS
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Life Leadership
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Misti Vedik Life
(0%, 1 votes)
-
My Lifes Simple
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Nafis Network
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Zilis
(0%, 1 votes)
-
ATA
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Fly Wings Marketing
(0%, 1 votes)
-
WellnessPro
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Akuna Health Products
(0%, 1 votes)
-
MDML Direct Marketing
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Radiantly You
(0%, 1 votes)
-
TTS International
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Voxx Life
(0%, 1 votes)
-
iHealth Global
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Aloe Veritas
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Arego Life
(0%, 1 votes)
-
BF Suma
(0%, 1 votes)
-
CR World
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Digital Profit
(0%, 1 votes)
-
DL Group
(0%, 1 votes)
-
HealthSync Global
(0%, 1 votes)
-
IQ Legacy
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Nowsite Marketing
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Oxygen Global
(0%, 1 votes)
-
PlanNet Marketing
(0%, 1 votes)
-
QN Europe
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Revital U
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Riseoo
(0%, 1 votes)
-
VIC BEAUTY
(0%, 1 votes)
-
MINED
(0%, 1 votes)
-
UR Worth IT
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Uzesta
(0%, 1 votes)
-
PlayCare Health
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Healthgarde International
(0%, 1 votes)
The post 30,000+ Votes Top Direct Selling Compensation Plan – Poll 2022 appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.
Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/06/30000-votes-top-direct-selling-compensation-plan-poll-2022/