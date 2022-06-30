KWFinder - find long tail keywords with low SEO difficulty

30,000+ Votes Top Direct Selling Compensation Plan – Poll 2022

By Team Business For Home

APL GO

Business For Home is compiling the Top Direct Selling Compensation Plan ranks in the world for 2022. Last year more than 700,000 visitors checked out the results, and still counting.

We have nominated over 650+ Top Direct Selling companies with their compensation plan. One of the most important, yet least understood aspects of a network marketing opportunity is the compensation plan.

What is the most generous and best compensation plan? What is the best opportunity for residual income? Is it a Binary, a Uni-level, a Matrix, a Stair Step Break-a-way, a Pass-up Plan, a Hybrid, an Instant pay plan?

Just about any product or service can be purchased through Direct Selling somewhere in the world. Every single day, 70,000+ prospects worldwide are looking for information to find the best opportunity available.

Which company has the best compensation plan in 2022? Where can you boost your income?

If we have missed your company, please fill in this form or log a support ticket

To keep our polls honest, you can vote 1 time only, through our app (iOS and Android). To prevent “ghost votes” we have implemented a number of undisclosed algorithms.

The poll update in real time,

your vote will immediately count

This poll is closed, it is no longer possible to vote

The poll will end 10 July 2022
at 12.00 pm (Amsterdam Time)

How to vote: download or update the
FREE App for iOS (Click here)
or
FREE App for Android (Click here)

In the App, in the lower right corner click “Poll”
Select your answer and click “Vote Now”

The Top 100:

After 30,156 votes:


1.
APL GO

7,584 votes

MyDailyChoice


2.
MyDailyChoice

6,518 votes

Vestige Marketing


3.
Vestige Marketing

5,460 votes

Vida Divina


4.
Vida Divina

2,161 votes

iX Global


5.
iX Global

1,762 votes

OmegaPro


6.
OmegaPro

1,617 votes

Rain International


7.
Rain International

737 votes

Crowd1


8.
Crowd1

570 votes

SuperLife World


9.
SuperLife World

452 votes

ByDzyne


10.
ByDzyne

210 votes

Success Factory


11.
Success Factory

209 votes

Arieyl


12.
Arieyl

190 votes

QuiAri


13.
QuiAri

178 votes

Zeta Group


14.
Zeta Group

176 votes

4Life


15.
4Life

168 votes

Ascira


16.
Ascira

138 votes

E-ntrepreneur


17.
E-ntrepreneur

134 votes

New Hope Global


18.
New Hope Global

132 votes

DreamTrips International


19.
DreamTrips International

105 votes

Alliance In Motion


20.
Alliance In Motion

92 votes

Opulence Global


21.
Opulence Global

85 votes

Validus


22.
Validus

80 votes

Zinzino


23.
Zinzino

71 votes

QNet


24.
QNet

67 votes

ACN


25.
ACN

49 votes

Jeunesse


26.
Jeunesse

45 votes

Team National


27.
Team National

44 votes

Decentra


28.
Decentra

41 votes

Anovite


29.
Anovite

39 votes

Neumi


30.
Neumi

36 votes

IM Mastery Academy


31.
IM Mastery Academy

31 votes

Total Life Changes


32.
Total Life Changes

28 votes

Essens


33.
Essens

27 votes

Boisset Wine Living at Home


34.
Boisset Wine Living at Home

26 votes

BE


35.
BE

24 votes

Modere


36.
Modere

22 votes

Isagenix


37.
Isagenix

21 votes

Lyconet


38.
Lyconet

19 votes

Seacret Direct


39.
Seacret Direct

18 votes

SeneGence


40.
SeneGence

17 votes

PM International


41.
PM International

16 votes

Beach Body


42.
Beach Body

16 votes

Kyani


43.
Kyani

16 votes

7k Metals


44.
7k Metals

16 votes

MI Lifestyle


45.
MI Lifestyle

15 votes

IAM Worldwide


46.
IAM Worldwide

15 votes

Herbalife


47.
Herbalife

14 votes

Monat Global


48.
Monat Global

14 votes

MWR Life


49.
MWR Life

14 votes

Amway


50.
Amway

13 votes

Valentus


51.
Valentus

13 votes

Activz Global


52.
Activz Global

13 votes

Atomy


53.
Atomy

12 votes

Pruvit


54.
Pruvit

12 votes

Neora


55.
Neora

12 votes

iGenius


56.
iGenius

12 votes

Velovita


57.
Velovita

12 votes

Xyngular


58.
Xyngular

11 votes

VYVO


59.
VYVO

11 votes

iBuumerang


60.
iBuumerang

11 votes

Young Living


61.
Young Living

10 votes

Forever Living Products


62.
Forever Living Products

10 votes

ModiCare


63.
ModiCare

10 votes

QSciences


64.
QSciences

10 votes

Kannaway


65.
Kannaway

10 votes

Melaleuca


66.
Melaleuca

9 votes

DoTerra


67.
DoTerra

9 votes

Longrich


68.
Longrich

9 votes

Healy World


69.
Healy World

9 votes

PURE


70.
PURE

9 votes

5Linx


71.
5Linx

9 votes

VIVANESS


72.
VIVANESS

9 votes

Color Street


73.
Color Street

8 votes

NewAge


74.
NewAge

8 votes

New U Life


75.
New U Life

8 votes

LifeVantage


76.
LifeVantage

8 votes

Mannatech


77.
Mannatech

8 votes

Vasayo


78.
Vasayo

8 votes

LifeWave


79.
LifeWave

8 votes

DuoLife


80.
DuoLife

8 votes

Bode Pro


81.
Bode Pro

8 votes

Tava


82.
Tava

8 votes

USANA


83.
USANA

7 votes

BeautyCounter


84.
BeautyCounter

7 votes

Paparazzi Accessories


85.
Paparazzi Accessories

7 votes

FM World


86.
FM World

7 votes

InCruises


87.
InCruises

7 votes

The Happy Co


88.
The Happy Co

7 votes

B-Epic


89.
B-Epic

7 votes

Juuva


90.
Juuva

7 votes

Nu Skin


91.
Nu Skin

6 votes

Scentsy


92.
Scentsy

6 votes

Shaklee


93.
Shaklee

6 votes

It Works! Global


94.
It Works! Global

6 votes

LegalShield


95.
LegalShield

6 votes

Le-Vel


96.
Le-Vel

6 votes

Pure Romance


97.
Pure Romance

6 votes

ASEA


98.
ASEA

6 votes

Youngevity


99.
Youngevity

6 votes

Purium


100.
Purium

6 votes

Total voters: 30,156

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/06/30000-votes-top-direct-selling-compensation-plan-poll-2022/