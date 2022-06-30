30,000+ Votes Top Direct Selling Compensation Plan – Poll 2022

By Team Business For Home

Business For Home is compiling the Top Direct Selling Compensation Plan ranks in the world for 2022. Last year more than 700,000 visitors checked out the results, and still counting.

We have nominated over 650+ Top Direct Selling companies with their compensation plan. One of the most important, yet least understood aspects of a network marketing opportunity is the compensation plan.

What is the most generous and best compensation plan? What is the best opportunity for residual income? Is it a Binary, a Uni-level, a Matrix, a Stair Step Break-a-way, a Pass-up Plan, a Hybrid, an Instant pay plan?

Just about any product or service can be purchased through Direct Selling somewhere in the world. Every single day, 70,000+ prospects worldwide are looking for information to find the best opportunity available.

Which company has the best compensation plan in 2022? Where can you boost your income?

If we have missed your company, please fill in this form or log a support ticket

To keep our polls honest, you can vote 1 time only, through our app (iOS and Android). To prevent “ghost votes” we have implemented a number of undisclosed algorithms.

The poll update in real time,

your vote will immediately count

This poll is closed, it is no longer possible to vote

The poll will end 10 July 2022

at 12.00 pm (Amsterdam Time)

How to vote: download or update the

FREE App for iOS (Click here)

or

FREE App for Android (Click here)

In the App, in the lower right corner click “Poll”

Select your answer and click “Vote Now”

The Top 100:

After 30,156 votes:



1.

APL GO



7,584 votes



2.

MyDailyChoice



6,518 votes



3.

Vestige Marketing



5,460 votes



4.

Vida Divina



2,161 votes



5.

iX Global



1,762 votes



6.

OmegaPro



1,617 votes



7.

Rain International



737 votes



8.

Crowd1



570 votes



9.

SuperLife World



452 votes



10.

ByDzyne



210 votes



11.

Success Factory



209 votes



12.

Arieyl



190 votes



13.

QuiAri



178 votes



14.

Zeta Group



176 votes



15.

4Life



168 votes



16.

Ascira



138 votes



17.

E-ntrepreneur



134 votes



18.

New Hope Global



132 votes



19.

DreamTrips International



105 votes



20.

Alliance In Motion



92 votes



21.

Opulence Global



85 votes



22.

Validus



80 votes



23.

Zinzino



71 votes



24.

QNet



67 votes



25.

ACN



49 votes



26.

Jeunesse



45 votes



27.

Team National



44 votes



28.

Decentra



41 votes



29.

Anovite



39 votes



30.

Neumi



36 votes



31.

IM Mastery Academy



31 votes



32.

Total Life Changes



28 votes



33.

Essens



27 votes



34.

Boisset Wine Living at Home



26 votes



35.

BE



24 votes



36.

Modere



22 votes



37.

Isagenix



21 votes



38.

Lyconet



19 votes



39.

Seacret Direct



18 votes



40.

SeneGence



17 votes



41.

PM International



16 votes



42.

Beach Body



16 votes



43.

Kyani



16 votes



44.

7k Metals



16 votes



45.

MI Lifestyle



15 votes



46.

IAM Worldwide



15 votes



47.

Herbalife



14 votes



48.

Monat Global



14 votes



49.

MWR Life



14 votes



50.

Amway



13 votes



51.

Valentus



13 votes



52.

Activz Global



13 votes



53.

Atomy



12 votes



54.

Pruvit



12 votes



55.

Neora



12 votes



56.

iGenius



12 votes



57.

Velovita



12 votes



58.

Xyngular



11 votes



59.

VYVO



11 votes



60.

iBuumerang



11 votes



61.

Young Living



10 votes



62.

Forever Living Products



10 votes



63.

ModiCare



10 votes



64.

QSciences



10 votes



65.

Kannaway



10 votes



66.

Melaleuca



9 votes



67.

DoTerra



9 votes



68.

Longrich



9 votes



69.

Healy World



9 votes



70.

PURE



9 votes



71.

5Linx



9 votes



72.

VIVANESS



9 votes



73.

Color Street



8 votes



74.

NewAge



8 votes



75.

New U Life



8 votes



76.

LifeVantage



8 votes



77.

Mannatech



8 votes



78.

Vasayo



8 votes



79.

LifeWave



8 votes



80.

DuoLife



8 votes



81.

Bode Pro



8 votes



82.

Tava



8 votes



83.

USANA



7 votes



84.

BeautyCounter



7 votes



85.

Paparazzi Accessories



7 votes



86.

FM World



7 votes



87.

InCruises



7 votes



88.

The Happy Co



7 votes



89.

B-Epic



7 votes



90.

Juuva



7 votes



91.

Nu Skin



6 votes



92.

Scentsy



6 votes



93.

Shaklee



6 votes



94.

It Works! Global



6 votes



95.

LegalShield



6 votes



96.

Le-Vel



6 votes



97.

Pure Romance



6 votes



98.

ASEA



6 votes



99.

Youngevity



6 votes



100.

Purium



6 votes

Total voters: 30,156

APL GO

(25.1%, 7,584 votes)



(25.1%, 7,584 votes) MyDailyChoice

(21.6%, 6,518 votes)



(21.6%, 6,518 votes) Vestige Marketing

(18.1%, 5,460 votes)



(18.1%, 5,460 votes) Vida Divina

(7.2%, 2,161 votes)



(7.2%, 2,161 votes) iX Global

(5.8%, 1,762 votes)



(5.8%, 1,762 votes) OmegaPro

(5.4%, 1,617 votes)



(5.4%, 1,617 votes) Rain International

(2.4%, 737 votes)



(2.4%, 737 votes) Crowd1

(1.9%, 570 votes)



(1.9%, 570 votes) SuperLife World

(1.5%, 452 votes)



(1.5%, 452 votes) ByDzyne

(0.7%, 210 votes)



(0.7%, 210 votes) Success Factory

(0.7%, 209 votes)



(0.7%, 209 votes) Arieyl

(0.6%, 190 votes)



(0.6%, 190 votes) QuiAri

(0.6%, 178 votes)



(0.6%, 178 votes) Zeta Group

(0.6%, 176 votes)



(0.6%, 176 votes) 4Life

(0.6%, 168 votes)



(0.6%, 168 votes) Ascira

(0.5%, 138 votes)



(0.5%, 138 votes) E-ntrepreneur

(0.4%, 134 votes)



(0.4%, 134 votes) New Hope Global

(0.4%, 132 votes)



(0.4%, 132 votes) DreamTrips International

(0.3%, 105 votes)



(0.3%, 105 votes) Alliance In Motion

(0.3%, 92 votes)



(0.3%, 92 votes) Opulence Global

(0.3%, 85 votes)



(0.3%, 85 votes) Validus

(0.3%, 80 votes)



(0.3%, 80 votes) Zinzino

(0.2%, 71 votes)



(0.2%, 71 votes) QNet

(0.2%, 67 votes)



(0.2%, 67 votes) ACN

(0.2%, 49 votes)



(0.2%, 49 votes) Jeunesse

(0.1%, 45 votes)



(0.1%, 45 votes) Team National

(0.1%, 44 votes)



(0.1%, 44 votes) Decentra

(0.1%, 41 votes)



(0.1%, 41 votes) Anovite

(0.1%, 39 votes)



(0.1%, 39 votes) Neumi

(0.1%, 36 votes)



(0.1%, 36 votes) IM Mastery Academy

(0.1%, 31 votes)



(0.1%, 31 votes) Total Life Changes

(0.1%, 28 votes)



(0.1%, 28 votes) Essens

(0.1%, 27 votes)



(0.1%, 27 votes) Boisset Wine Living at Home

(0.1%, 26 votes)



(0.1%, 26 votes) BE

(0.1%, 24 votes)



(0.1%, 24 votes) Modere

(0.1%, 22 votes)



(0.1%, 22 votes) Isagenix

(0.1%, 21 votes)



(0.1%, 21 votes) Lyconet

(0.1%, 19 votes)



(0.1%, 19 votes) Seacret Direct

(0.1%, 18 votes)



(0.1%, 18 votes) SeneGence

(0.1%, 17 votes)



(0.1%, 17 votes) PM International

(0.1%, 16 votes)



(0.1%, 16 votes) Beach Body

(0.1%, 16 votes)



(0.1%, 16 votes) Kyani

(0.1%, 16 votes)



(0.1%, 16 votes) 7k Metals

(0.1%, 16 votes)



(0.1%, 16 votes) MI Lifestyle

(0%, 15 votes)



(0%, 15 votes) IAM Worldwide

(0%, 15 votes)



(0%, 15 votes) Herbalife

(0%, 14 votes)



(0%, 14 votes) Monat Global

(0%, 14 votes)



(0%, 14 votes) MWR Life

(0%, 14 votes)



(0%, 14 votes) Amway

(0%, 13 votes)



(0%, 13 votes) Valentus

(0%, 13 votes)



(0%, 13 votes) Activz Global

(0%, 13 votes)



(0%, 13 votes) Atomy

(0%, 12 votes)



(0%, 12 votes) Pruvit

(0%, 12 votes)



(0%, 12 votes) Neora

(0%, 12 votes)



(0%, 12 votes) iGenius

(0%, 12 votes)



(0%, 12 votes) Velovita

(0%, 12 votes)



(0%, 12 votes) Xyngular

(0%, 11 votes)



(0%, 11 votes) VYVO

(0%, 11 votes)



(0%, 11 votes) iBuumerang

(0%, 11 votes)



(0%, 11 votes) Young Living

(0%, 10 votes)



(0%, 10 votes) Forever Living Products

(0%, 10 votes)



(0%, 10 votes) ModiCare

(0%, 10 votes)



(0%, 10 votes) QSciences

(0%, 10 votes)



(0%, 10 votes) Kannaway

(0%, 10 votes)



(0%, 10 votes) Melaleuca

(0%, 9 votes)



(0%, 9 votes) DoTerra

(0%, 9 votes)



(0%, 9 votes) Longrich

(0%, 9 votes)



(0%, 9 votes) Healy World

(0%, 9 votes)



(0%, 9 votes) PURE

(0%, 9 votes)



(0%, 9 votes) 5Linx

(0%, 9 votes)



(0%, 9 votes) VIVANESS

(0%, 9 votes)



(0%, 9 votes) Color Street

(0%, 8 votes)



(0%, 8 votes) NewAge

(0%, 8 votes)



(0%, 8 votes) New U Life

(0%, 8 votes)



(0%, 8 votes) LifeVantage

(0%, 8 votes)



(0%, 8 votes) Mannatech

(0%, 8 votes)



(0%, 8 votes) Vasayo

(0%, 8 votes)



(0%, 8 votes) LifeWave

(0%, 8 votes)



(0%, 8 votes) DuoLife

(0%, 8 votes)



(0%, 8 votes) Bode Pro

(0%, 8 votes)



(0%, 8 votes) Tava

(0%, 8 votes)



(0%, 8 votes) USANA

(0%, 7 votes)



(0%, 7 votes) BeautyCounter

(0%, 7 votes)



(0%, 7 votes) Paparazzi Accessories

(0%, 7 votes)



(0%, 7 votes) FM World

(0%, 7 votes)



(0%, 7 votes) InCruises

(0%, 7 votes)



(0%, 7 votes) The Happy Co

(0%, 7 votes)



(0%, 7 votes) B-Epic

(0%, 7 votes)



(0%, 7 votes) Juuva

(0%, 7 votes)



(0%, 7 votes) Nu Skin

(0%, 6 votes)



(0%, 6 votes) Scentsy

(0%, 6 votes)



(0%, 6 votes) Shaklee

(0%, 6 votes)



(0%, 6 votes) It Works! Global

(0%, 6 votes)



(0%, 6 votes) LegalShield

(0%, 6 votes)



(0%, 6 votes) Le-Vel

(0%, 6 votes)



(0%, 6 votes) Pure Romance

(0%, 6 votes)



(0%, 6 votes) ASEA

(0%, 6 votes)



(0%, 6 votes) Youngevity

(0%, 6 votes)



(0%, 6 votes) Purium

(0%, 6 votes)



(0%, 6 votes) Max International

(0%, 6 votes)



(0%, 6 votes) Plexus Worldwide

(0%, 5 votes)



(0%, 5 votes) Reliv International

(0%, 5 votes)



(0%, 5 votes) Acti-Labs

(0%, 5 votes)



(0%, 5 votes) Vabo-N

(0%, 5 votes)



(0%, 5 votes) Elomir

(0%, 5 votes)



(0%, 5 votes) RCM Marketing

(0%, 4 votes)



(0%, 4 votes) AmeriPlan USA

(0%, 4 votes)



(0%, 4 votes) ÜFORIA Science

(0%, 4 votes)



(0%, 4 votes) Young Entrepreneur Project

(0%, 4 votes)



(0%, 4 votes) Adriatikus Group

(0%, 4 votes)



(0%, 4 votes) NortheStar

(0%, 4 votes)



(0%, 4 votes) Farmasi

(0%, 3 votes)



(0%, 3 votes) Asclepius wellness

(0%, 3 votes)



(0%, 3 votes) Tranont

(0%, 3 votes)



(0%, 3 votes) AGOA Home

(0%, 3 votes)



(0%, 3 votes) Market America

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) Unicity

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) Apollo China

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) IMC

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) GSPartners (Gold Standard Bank Ltd)

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) Aerus

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) Financial Education Services

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) Aloette Cosmetics

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) NeXarise

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) Novae

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) Glaze Trading India

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) Arctic Nutrition

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) Vegas Cosmetics

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) Life Is Good

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) Adornable.u

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) CTFO

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) Bravenly Global

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) Magnessa

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) Calerie

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) Vieroots Wellness

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) Avon Products

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Primerica

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Mary Kay

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Optavia – Medifast

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Ambit Energy

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Belcorp

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Arbonne International

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Pola

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Omnilife

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Golden Days China

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Younique

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) LR Health and Beauty

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Family Heritage Life

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Best World International

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Immunotec Research

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Elken

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Gano Excel

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Merro

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Ringana

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Enagic USA

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) For You

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Synergy International

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) The Maira Co.

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) AMC International

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Thanks AI

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Netsurf Network

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Send Out Cards

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Flavon Group

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) LifePharm

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Chloe and Isabel

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) VIP Group

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Essante Organics

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) bHIP Global

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Root Wellness

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Compelling Creations

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Onehope Wine

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) H2O at Home

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Xelliss

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Noonday Collection

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Limitless Worldwide

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) DotDotSmile

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Hibody

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) AKMOS

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) All Dazzle

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) iHub Global

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) PhytoScience

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Shopping Nation

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Touchstone Essentials

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Life Abundance

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) AMAKHA PARIS

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) American Serenade

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Bioreigns

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Cerule

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Daisy Blue Naturals

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) INBS

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Life Leadership

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Misti Vedik Life

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) My Lifes Simple

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Nafis Network

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Zilis

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) ATA

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Fly Wings Marketing

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) WellnessPro

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Akuna Health Products

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) MDML Direct Marketing

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Radiantly You

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) TTS International

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Voxx Life

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) iHealth Global

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Aloe Veritas

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Arego Life

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) BF Suma

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) CR World

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Digital Profit

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) DL Group

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) HealthSync Global

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) IQ Legacy

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Nowsite Marketing

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Oxygen Global

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) PlanNet Marketing

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) QN Europe

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Revital U

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Riseoo

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) VIC BEAUTY

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) MINED

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) UR Worth IT

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Uzesta

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) PlayCare Health

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Healthgarde International

(0%, 1 votes)



The post 30,000+ Votes Top Direct Selling Compensation Plan – Poll 2022 appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/06/30000-votes-top-direct-selling-compensation-plan-poll-2022/