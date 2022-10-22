30,000+ Votes For The Top Direct Selling Companies Poll 2023

Business For Home is compiling the Top Direct Selling Companies in the world for 2023. You can choose from over 750+ Top Direct Selling opportunities.
Last year 100,000+ Direct Sales Professionals participated in the 2022 poll.
Many people think of cosmetics, wellness products and home décor as products that are often sold through direct sales, but add to that countless other product categories including kitchen products, high end jewellery, clothing, organic gardening supplies, Forex, spa products, scrapbooking supplies, rubber stamps and much, much more.
If your company is not listed, please add them to our company database or log a support ticket.
What is the top company? Is it a North America based company? Or a company from Asia, Europe, or South America?
If you vote, the result will be on-line immediately!
Voting is in real time, to keep our polls honest, you can vote 1 time only, through our app (iOS and Android).
To prevent “fraud” we have implemented a number of undisclosed algorithms. Do not try to vote multiple times, we notice that, and it gives you as your company a bad name.
This poll is closed, it is no longer possible to vote
The poll will end 31 October 2022
at 5.00 pm (Amsterdam Time)
How to vote: download or update the
FREE App for iOS (Click here)
or
FREE App for Android (Click here)
In the App, in the lower right corner click “Poll”
Select your answer and click “Vote Now”
The Top 80:
After 30,200 votes:
1.
APL GO
8,508 votes
2.
OmegaPro
5,309 votes
3.
Success Factory
2,907 votes
4.
iX Global
2,555 votes
5.
E-ntrepreneur
2,314 votes
6.
Arvea Nature
1,077 votes
7.
GSPartners (Gold Standard Bank)
1,052 votes
8.
Vida Divina
633 votes
9.
MyDailyChoice
631 votes
10.
Awakend
479 votes
11.
PhytoScience
436 votes
12.
Chogan
427 votes
13.
Bravenly Global
377 votes
14.
Zinzino
374 votes
15.
Validus
260 votes
16.
ByDzyne
213 votes
17.
QuiAri
171 votes
18.
Arieyl
143 votes
19.
Alliance In Motion
127 votes
20.
Lyconet
125 votes
21.
Nui Social
105 votes
22.
Color Street
104 votes
23.
Total Life Changes
100 votes
24.
Decentra
99 votes
25.
Neumi
94 votes
26.
Delta Digital
88 votes
27.
PM International
85 votes
28.
iBuumerang
82 votes
29.
4Life
77 votes
30.
Vestige Marketing
72 votes
31.
Crowd1
66 votes
32.
Stemtech
64 votes
33.
Seacret Direct
53 votes
34.
Mediterranean Luxury
48 votes
35.
QNet
42 votes
36.
New Hope Global
40 votes
37.
Jeunesse
36 votes
38.
DuoLife
29 votes
39.
DreamTrips International
26 votes
40.
BE
23 votes
41.
iGenius
23 votes
42.
Amway
21 votes
43.
ACN
21 votes
44.
IM Mastery Academy
20 votes
45.
Modere
17 votes
46.
Zeta Group
16 votes
47.
Opulence Global
15 votes
48.
Creative Memories
15 votes
49.
Beauty Society
15 votes
50.
Atomy
14 votes
51.
Monat Global
13 votes
52.
Isagenix
13 votes
53.
Neora
13 votes
54.
7k Metals
13 votes
55.
MI Lifestyle
12 votes
56.
Vasayo
12 votes
57.
Ascira
12 votes
58.
Herbalife
11 votes
59.
Oriflame
11 votes
60.
It Works! Global
11 votes
61.
Valentus
11 votes
62.
Elomir
11 votes
63.
Melaleuca
10 votes
64.
ASEA
10 votes
65.
Mannatech
10 votes
66.
Velovita
10 votes
67.
Adornable.u
10 votes
68.
Youngevity
9 votes
69.
5Linx
9 votes
70.
Juuva
9 votes
71.
Nu Skin
8 votes
72.
DoTerra
8 votes
73.
LifeVantage
8 votes
74.
Rain International
8 votes
75.
Activz Global
8 votes
76.
Academy Owner
8 votes
77.
Jump To Health
8 votes
78.
Young Living
7 votes
79.
Forever Living Products
7 votes
80.
SeneGence
7 votes
