30,000+ Votes For The Top Direct Selling Companies Poll 2023

By Team Business For Home

APL GO

Business For Home is compiling the Top Direct Selling Companies in the world for 2023. You can choose from over 750+ Top Direct Selling opportunities.

Last year 100,000+ Direct Sales Professionals participated in the 2022 poll.

Many people think of cosmetics, wellness products and home décor as products that are often sold through direct sales, but add to that countless other product categories including kitchen products, high end jewellery, clothing, organic gardening supplies, Forex, spa products, scrapbooking supplies, rubber stamps and much, much more.

If your company is not listed, please add them to our company database or log a support ticket.

What is the top company? Is it a North America based company? Or a company from Asia, Europe, or South America?

If you vote, the result will be on-line immediately!

Voting is in real time, to keep our polls honest, you can vote 1 time only, through our app (iOS and Android).

To prevent “fraud” we have implemented a number of undisclosed algorithms. Do not try to vote multiple times, we notice that, and it gives you as your company a bad name.

This poll is closed, it is no longer possible to vote

The poll will end 31 October 2022
at 5.00 pm (Amsterdam Time)

How to vote: download or update the
FREE App for iOS (Click here)
or
FREE App for Android (Click here)

In the App, in the lower right corner click “Poll”
Select your answer and click “Vote Now”

The Top 80:

After 30,200 votes:


1.
APL GO

8,508 votes

OmegaPro


2.
OmegaPro

5,309 votes

Success Factory


3.
Success Factory

2,907 votes

iX Global


4.
iX Global

2,555 votes

E-ntrepreneur


5.
E-ntrepreneur

2,314 votes

Arvea Nature


6.
Arvea Nature

1,077 votes

GSPartners (Gold Standard Bank)


7.
GSPartners (Gold Standard Bank)

1,052 votes

Vida Divina


8.
Vida Divina

633 votes

MyDailyChoice


9.
MyDailyChoice

631 votes

Awakend


10.
Awakend

479 votes

PhytoScience


11.
PhytoScience

436 votes

Chogan


12.
Chogan

427 votes

Bravenly Global


13.
Bravenly Global

377 votes

Zinzino


14.
Zinzino

374 votes

Validus


15.
Validus

260 votes

ByDzyne


16.
ByDzyne

213 votes

QuiAri


17.
QuiAri

171 votes

Arieyl


18.
Arieyl

143 votes

Alliance In Motion


19.
Alliance In Motion

127 votes

Lyconet


20.
Lyconet

125 votes

Nui Social


21.
Nui Social

105 votes

Color Street


22.
Color Street

104 votes

Total Life Changes


23.
Total Life Changes

100 votes

Decentra


24.
Decentra

99 votes

Neumi


25.
Neumi

94 votes

Delta Digital


26.
Delta Digital

88 votes

PM International


27.
PM International

85 votes

iBuumerang


28.
iBuumerang

82 votes

4Life


29.
4Life

77 votes

Vestige Marketing


30.
Vestige Marketing

72 votes

Crowd1


31.
Crowd1

66 votes

Stemtech


32.
Stemtech

64 votes

Seacret Direct


33.
Seacret Direct

53 votes

Mediterranean Luxury


34.
Mediterranean Luxury

48 votes

QNet


35.
QNet

42 votes

New Hope Global


36.
New Hope Global

40 votes

Jeunesse


37.
Jeunesse

36 votes

DuoLife


38.
DuoLife

29 votes

DreamTrips International


39.
DreamTrips International

26 votes

BE


40.
BE

23 votes

iGenius


41.
iGenius

23 votes

Amway


42.
Amway

21 votes

ACN


43.
ACN

21 votes

IM Mastery Academy


44.
IM Mastery Academy

20 votes

Modere


45.
Modere

17 votes

Zeta Group


46.
Zeta Group

16 votes

Opulence Global


47.
Opulence Global

15 votes

Creative Memories


48.
Creative Memories

15 votes

Beauty Society


49.
Beauty Society

15 votes

Atomy


50.
Atomy

14 votes

Monat Global


51.
Monat Global

13 votes

Isagenix


52.
Isagenix

13 votes

Neora


53.
Neora

13 votes

7k Metals


54.
7k Metals

13 votes

MI Lifestyle


55.
MI Lifestyle

12 votes

Vasayo


56.
Vasayo

12 votes

Ascira


57.
Ascira

12 votes

Herbalife


58.
Herbalife

11 votes

Oriflame


59.
Oriflame

11 votes

It Works! Global


60.
It Works! Global

11 votes

Valentus


61.
Valentus

11 votes

Elomir


62.
Elomir

11 votes

Melaleuca


63.
Melaleuca

10 votes

ASEA


64.
ASEA

10 votes

Mannatech


65.
Mannatech

10 votes

Velovita


66.
Velovita

10 votes

Adornable.u


67.
Adornable.u

10 votes

Youngevity


68.
Youngevity

9 votes

5Linx


69.
5Linx

9 votes

Juuva


70.
Juuva

9 votes

Nu Skin


71.
Nu Skin

8 votes

DoTerra


72.
DoTerra

8 votes

LifeVantage


73.
LifeVantage

8 votes

Rain International


74.
Rain International

8 votes

Activz Global


75.
Activz Global

8 votes

Academy Owner


76.
Academy Owner

8 votes

Jump To Health


77.
Jump To Health

8 votes

Young Living


78.
Young Living

7 votes

Forever Living Products


79.
Forever Living Products

7 votes

SeneGence


80.
SeneGence

7 votes

