30,000+ Votes For The Top Direct Selling Companies Poll 2023

By Team Business For Home

Business For Home is compiling the Top Direct Selling Companies in the world for 2023. You can choose from over 750+ Top Direct Selling opportunities.

Last year 100,000+ Direct Sales Professionals participated in the 2022 poll.

Many people think of cosmetics, wellness products and home décor as products that are often sold through direct sales, but add to that countless other product categories including kitchen products, high end jewellery, clothing, organic gardening supplies, Forex, spa products, scrapbooking supplies, rubber stamps and much, much more.

If your company is not listed, please add them to our company database or log a support ticket.

What is the top company? Is it a North America based company? Or a company from Asia, Europe, or South America?

If you vote, the result will be on-line immediately!

Voting is in real time, to keep our polls honest, you can vote 1 time only, through our app (iOS and Android).

To prevent “fraud” we have implemented a number of undisclosed algorithms. Do not try to vote multiple times, we notice that, and it gives you as your company a bad name.

This poll is closed, it is no longer possible to vote

The poll will end 31 October 2022

at 5.00 pm (Amsterdam Time)

How to vote: download or update the

FREE App for iOS (Click here)

or

FREE App for Android (Click here)

In the App, in the lower right corner click “Poll”

Select your answer and click “Vote Now”

The Top 80:

After 30,200 votes:



1.

APL GO



8,508 votes



2.

OmegaPro



5,309 votes



3.

Success Factory



2,907 votes



4.

iX Global



2,555 votes



5.

E-ntrepreneur



2,314 votes



6.

Arvea Nature



1,077 votes



7.

GSPartners (Gold Standard Bank)



1,052 votes



8.

Vida Divina



633 votes



9.

MyDailyChoice



631 votes



10.

Awakend



479 votes



11.

PhytoScience



436 votes



12.

Chogan



427 votes



13.

Bravenly Global



377 votes



14.

Zinzino



374 votes



15.

Validus



260 votes



16.

ByDzyne



213 votes



17.

QuiAri



171 votes



18.

Arieyl



143 votes



19.

Alliance In Motion



127 votes



20.

Lyconet



125 votes



21.

Nui Social



105 votes



22.

Color Street



104 votes



23.

Total Life Changes



100 votes



24.

Decentra



99 votes



25.

Neumi



94 votes



26.

Delta Digital



88 votes



27.

PM International



85 votes



28.

iBuumerang



82 votes



29.

4Life



77 votes



30.

Vestige Marketing



72 votes



31.

Crowd1



66 votes



32.

Stemtech



64 votes



33.

Seacret Direct



53 votes



34.

Mediterranean Luxury



48 votes



35.

QNet



42 votes



36.

New Hope Global



40 votes



37.

Jeunesse



36 votes



38.

DuoLife



29 votes



39.

DreamTrips International



26 votes



40.

BE



23 votes



41.

iGenius



23 votes



42.

Amway



21 votes



43.

ACN



21 votes



44.

IM Mastery Academy



20 votes



45.

Modere



17 votes



46.

Zeta Group



16 votes



47.

Opulence Global



15 votes



48.

Creative Memories



15 votes



49.

Beauty Society



15 votes



50.

Atomy



14 votes



51.

Monat Global



13 votes



52.

Isagenix



13 votes



53.

Neora



13 votes



54.

7k Metals



13 votes



55.

MI Lifestyle



12 votes



56.

Vasayo



12 votes



57.

Ascira



12 votes



58.

Herbalife



11 votes



59.

Oriflame



11 votes



60.

It Works! Global



11 votes



61.

Valentus



11 votes



62.

Elomir



11 votes



63.

Melaleuca



10 votes



64.

ASEA



10 votes



65.

Mannatech



10 votes



66.

Velovita



10 votes



67.

Adornable.u



10 votes



68.

Youngevity



9 votes



69.

5Linx



9 votes



70.

Juuva



9 votes



71.

Nu Skin



8 votes



72.

DoTerra



8 votes



73.

LifeVantage



8 votes



74.

Rain International



8 votes



75.

Activz Global



8 votes



76.

Academy Owner



8 votes



77.

Jump To Health



8 votes



78.

Young Living



7 votes



79.

Forever Living Products



7 votes



80.

SeneGence



7 votes

Total voters: 30,200

APL GO

(28.2%, 8,508 votes)



(28.2%, 8,508 votes) OmegaPro

(17.6%, 5,309 votes)



(17.6%, 5,309 votes) Success Factory

(9.6%, 2,907 votes)



(9.6%, 2,907 votes) iX Global

(8.5%, 2,555 votes)



(8.5%, 2,555 votes) E-ntrepreneur

(7.7%, 2,314 votes)



(7.7%, 2,314 votes) Arvea Nature

(3.6%, 1,077 votes)



(3.6%, 1,077 votes) GSPartners (Gold Standard Bank)

(3.5%, 1,052 votes)



(3.5%, 1,052 votes) Vida Divina

(2.1%, 633 votes)



(2.1%, 633 votes) MyDailyChoice

(2.1%, 631 votes)



(2.1%, 631 votes) Awakend

(1.6%, 479 votes)



(1.6%, 479 votes) PhytoScience

(1.4%, 436 votes)



(1.4%, 436 votes) Chogan

(1.4%, 427 votes)



(1.4%, 427 votes) Bravenly Global

(1.2%, 377 votes)



(1.2%, 377 votes) Zinzino

(1.2%, 374 votes)



(1.2%, 374 votes) Validus

(0.9%, 260 votes)



(0.9%, 260 votes) ByDzyne

(0.7%, 213 votes)



(0.7%, 213 votes) QuiAri

(0.6%, 171 votes)



(0.6%, 171 votes) Arieyl

(0.5%, 143 votes)



(0.5%, 143 votes) Alliance In Motion

(0.4%, 127 votes)



(0.4%, 127 votes) Lyconet

(0.4%, 125 votes)



(0.4%, 125 votes) Nui Social

(0.3%, 105 votes)



(0.3%, 105 votes) Color Street

(0.3%, 104 votes)



(0.3%, 104 votes) Total Life Changes

(0.3%, 100 votes)



(0.3%, 100 votes) Decentra

(0.3%, 99 votes)



(0.3%, 99 votes) Neumi

(0.3%, 94 votes)



(0.3%, 94 votes) Delta Digital

(0.3%, 88 votes)



(0.3%, 88 votes) PM International

(0.3%, 85 votes)



(0.3%, 85 votes) iBuumerang

(0.3%, 82 votes)



(0.3%, 82 votes) 4Life

(0.3%, 77 votes)



(0.3%, 77 votes) Vestige Marketing

(0.2%, 72 votes)



(0.2%, 72 votes) Crowd1

(0.2%, 66 votes)



(0.2%, 66 votes) Stemtech

(0.2%, 64 votes)



(0.2%, 64 votes) Seacret Direct

(0.2%, 53 votes)



(0.2%, 53 votes) Mediterranean Luxury

(0.2%, 48 votes)



(0.2%, 48 votes) QNet

(0.1%, 42 votes)



(0.1%, 42 votes) New Hope Global

(0.1%, 40 votes)



(0.1%, 40 votes) Jeunesse

(0.1%, 36 votes)



(0.1%, 36 votes) DuoLife

(0.1%, 29 votes)



(0.1%, 29 votes) DreamTrips International

(0.1%, 26 votes)



(0.1%, 26 votes) BE

(0.1%, 23 votes)



(0.1%, 23 votes) iGenius

(0.1%, 23 votes)



(0.1%, 23 votes) Amway

(0.1%, 21 votes)



(0.1%, 21 votes) ACN

(0.1%, 21 votes)



(0.1%, 21 votes) IM Mastery Academy

(0.1%, 20 votes)



(0.1%, 20 votes) Modere

(0.1%, 17 votes)



(0.1%, 17 votes) Zeta Group

(0.1%, 16 votes)



(0.1%, 16 votes) Opulence Global

(0%, 15 votes)



(0%, 15 votes) Creative Memories

(0%, 15 votes)



(0%, 15 votes) Beauty Society

(0%, 15 votes)



(0%, 15 votes) Atomy

(0%, 14 votes)



(0%, 14 votes) Monat Global

(0%, 13 votes)



(0%, 13 votes) Isagenix

(0%, 13 votes)



(0%, 13 votes) Neora

(0%, 13 votes)



(0%, 13 votes) 7k Metals

(0%, 13 votes)



(0%, 13 votes) MI Lifestyle

(0%, 12 votes)



(0%, 12 votes) Vasayo

(0%, 12 votes)



(0%, 12 votes) Ascira

(0%, 12 votes)



(0%, 12 votes) Herbalife

(0%, 11 votes)



(0%, 11 votes) Oriflame

(0%, 11 votes)



(0%, 11 votes) It Works! Global

(0%, 11 votes)



(0%, 11 votes) Valentus

(0%, 11 votes)



(0%, 11 votes) Elomir

(0%, 11 votes)



(0%, 11 votes) Melaleuca

(0%, 10 votes)



(0%, 10 votes) ASEA

(0%, 10 votes)



(0%, 10 votes) Mannatech

(0%, 10 votes)



(0%, 10 votes) Velovita

(0%, 10 votes)



(0%, 10 votes) Adornable.u

(0%, 10 votes)



(0%, 10 votes) Youngevity

(0%, 9 votes)



(0%, 9 votes) 5Linx

(0%, 9 votes)



(0%, 9 votes) Juuva

(0%, 9 votes)



(0%, 9 votes) Nu Skin

(0%, 8 votes)



(0%, 8 votes) DoTerra

(0%, 8 votes)



(0%, 8 votes) LifeVantage

(0%, 8 votes)



(0%, 8 votes) Rain International

(0%, 8 votes)



(0%, 8 votes) Activz Global

(0%, 8 votes)



(0%, 8 votes) Academy Owner

(0%, 8 votes)



(0%, 8 votes) Jump To Health

(0%, 8 votes)



(0%, 8 votes) Young Living

(0%, 7 votes)



(0%, 7 votes) Forever Living Products

(0%, 7 votes)



(0%, 7 votes) SeneGence

(0%, 7 votes)



(0%, 7 votes) ModiCare

(0%, 7 votes)



(0%, 7 votes) New U Life

(0%, 7 votes)



(0%, 7 votes) InCruises

(0%, 7 votes)



(0%, 7 votes) QSciences

(0%, 7 votes)



(0%, 7 votes) SuperLife World

(0%, 7 votes)



(0%, 7 votes) Do You Bake?

(0%, 7 votes)



(0%, 7 votes) IAM Worldwide

(0%, 7 votes)



(0%, 7 votes) Bellame

(0%, 7 votes)



(0%, 7 votes) Riseoo

(0%, 7 votes)



(0%, 7 votes) USANA

(0%, 6 votes)



(0%, 6 votes) Longrich

(0%, 6 votes)



(0%, 6 votes) Pruvit

(0%, 6 votes)



(0%, 6 votes) Plexus Worldwide

(0%, 6 votes)



(0%, 6 votes) Scentsy

(0%, 5 votes)



(0%, 5 votes) LifeWave

(0%, 5 votes)



(0%, 5 votes) AGOA Home

(0%, 5 votes)



(0%, 5 votes) NewAge

(0%, 4 votes)



(0%, 4 votes) Gano Excel

(0%, 4 votes)



(0%, 4 votes) Aerus

(0%, 4 votes)



(0%, 4 votes) Acti-Labs

(0%, 4 votes)



(0%, 4 votes) ÜFORIA Science

(0%, 4 votes)



(0%, 4 votes) Avon Products

(0%, 3 votes)



(0%, 3 votes) Unicity

(0%, 3 votes)



(0%, 3 votes) LegalShield

(0%, 3 votes)



(0%, 3 votes) Apollo China

(0%, 3 votes)



(0%, 3 votes) Kyani

(0%, 3 votes)



(0%, 3 votes) RCM Marketing

(0%, 3 votes)



(0%, 3 votes) MWR Life

(0%, 3 votes)



(0%, 3 votes) Teoma

(0%, 3 votes)



(0%, 3 votes) Anovite

(0%, 3 votes)



(0%, 3 votes) Adriatikus Group

(0%, 3 votes)



(0%, 3 votes) Calerie

(0%, 3 votes)



(0%, 3 votes) Olbali

(0%, 3 votes)



(0%, 3 votes) Mary Kay

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) Ambit Energy

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) Amore Pacific

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) Omnilife

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) NeoLife

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) Siberian Health

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) AmeriPlan USA

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) VYVO

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) VIIVA

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) B-Epic

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) Amare Global

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) AMAKHA PARIS

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) Successmore

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) HempMate

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) Magnessa

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) Voxx Life

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) BF Suma

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) MaVie

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) Nvisionu

(0%, 2 votes)



(0%, 2 votes) Primerica

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Rodan and Fields

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) DXN Global

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Belcorp

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Arbonne International

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Juice Plus+

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Farmasi

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Nature’s Sunshine

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Faberlic

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Hinode Cosméticos

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Prowin international

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Cutco

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Sunrider International

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Immunotec Research

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Greenway Global

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Origami Owl

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Paparazzi Accessories

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Menard Cosmetics

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Ann Summers

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Ringana

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Enagic USA

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) For You

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Fuxion

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Synergy International

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Zhulian Marketing

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) AMC International

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) IMC

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Arsoa Honsha

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Zurvita

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Max International

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Kannaway

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Vivri

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Financial Education Services

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Aloette Cosmetics

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Destina 1 Int.

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Bonvera

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Global Intellect Service

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Magnabilities

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Onehope Wine

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Glaze Trading India

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Xelliss

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Boisset Wine Living at Home

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Zennoa

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) AKMOS

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Allysian Sciences

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Fifth Avenue Collection

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Natura Vitalis

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) First Scrap Global

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Asclepius wellness

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Arctic Nutrition

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Apriori Beauty

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Globallee

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) HPH

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Life Is Good

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Mega Holdings

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Tranont

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Akuna Health Products

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Aqua Source UK

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) BeCAUSE Cosmetics

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Avena Original

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Beyuna

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) KZ1

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Scent Team

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) The CC Originals

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Young Entrepreneur Project

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Zyndio

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Aloe Veritas

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Arego Life

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Aspiring

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Auvoria Prime

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Basic Reset

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Cellis Health

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Felice Café

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Maxener Wellness

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) QN Europe

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Savings Highway

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Strongbox250

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Smart Business Corp

(0%, 1 votes)



(0%, 1 votes) Biotonus

(0%, 1 votes)



The post 30,000+ Votes For The Top Direct Selling Companies Poll 2023 appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/10/30000-votes-for-the-top-direct-selling-companies-poll-2023/