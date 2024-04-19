30,000+ Votes For The Most Trusted Direct Sales Company Poll 2024

Trust refers to the perceived level of trustworthiness and reliability that a Direct Sales / Network Marketing company has in the eyes of its customers, distributors, and the general public.

It is based on a variety of factors, including the business’s reputation, track record, financial stability, customer reviews and feedback, industry certifications, awards and recognition, and the quality of its products or services.

Having strong business credibility is important for attracting and retaining customers and distributors, building long-term relationships, and gaining a competitive advantage in the marketplace. It helps businesses to establish themselves as trustworthy and dependable, which can boost customer and distributor loyalty and encourage repeat business.

To enhance their business credibility, network marketing / direct sales companies should be:

Transparent and honest in their dealings with customers and distributors

Adhere to high ethical standards

Provide excellent customer service

Continuously work to improve the quality of their products or services.

They should also be active in their industry and community, participating in relevant events and initiatives, and demonstrating a commitment to social responsibility and sustainability.

Which Direct Sales company is the most trusted in 2024?

To keep our polls honest, you can vote 1 time only, through our app (iOS and Android). To prevent “ghost votes” we have implemented a number of undisclosed algorithms.

We are using in this poll a new security login procedure to keep out spammers and cheaters.The poll update in near real time.

This poll is closed, it is no longer possible to vote

The poll will end today

at 12.00 pm (Amsterdam Time)

How to vote: download or update the

FREE App for iOS (Click here)

or

FREE App for Android (Click here)

In the App, scroll down and click “Poll”

Use the search function or scroll to select the company of your choice and click “Vote Now”

The Top 60:

After 30,950 votes:



1.

Vida Divina



9,517 votes



2.

Longrich



7,337 votes



3.

APLGO



3,873 votes



4.

LiveGood



2,470 votes



5.

Alliance In Motion



1,865 votes



6.

Partner.co



977 votes



7.

PhytoScience



464 votes



8.

Opulence Global



456 votes



9.

MWR Life



454 votes



10.

Bravenly Global



447 votes



11.

One More International



447 votes



12.

Neumi



284 votes



13.

ByDzyne



280 votes



14.

Arieyl



148 votes



15.

Earn World



148 votes



16.

Neora



143 votes



17.

GOVVI



120 votes



18.

Jifu



120 votes



19.

QuiAri



115 votes



20.

Lorde and Belle



107 votes



21.

Zinzino



104 votes



22.

MyDailyChoice



89 votes



23.

Vestige Marketing



67 votes



24.

4Life



59 votes



25.

NVU



42 votes



26.

PM International



36 votes



27.

iGenius



34 votes



28.

Rain International



33 votes



29.

ACN



30 votes



30.

Acti-Labs



30 votes



31.

Juuva



28 votes



32.

DUOLIFE



26 votes



33.

7k Metals



25 votes



34.

The Super Patch Company



25 votes



35.

Activz Global



22 votes



36.

Atomy



22 votes



37.

Collect Direct



20 votes



38.

LifeWave



20 votes



39.

Adornable.u



15 votes



40.

Isagenix



15 votes



41.

Beyond Slim



13 votes



42.

Go Global



13 votes



43.

iX Global



12 votes



44.

QNet



12 votes



45.

THREE International



12 votes



46.

BE



11 votes



47.

DreamTrips International



11 votes



48.

ION Savings



11 votes



49.

Jump To Health



11 votes



50.

Amway



10 votes



51.

Herbalife



10 votes



52.

Modere



10 votes



53.

New U Life



10 votes



54.

Total Life Changes



10 votes



55.

Yanoli



10 votes



56.

Adriatikus Group



9 votes



57.

InCruises



9 votes



58.

New Hope Global



9 votes



59.

Tranont



9 votes



60.

Aluva



8 votes

Total voters: 30,950

