30,000+ Votes For The Most Trusted Direct Sales Company Poll 2024

By Team Business For Home

Vida Divina

Trust refers to the perceived level of trustworthiness and reliability that a Direct Sales / Network Marketing company has in the eyes of its customers, distributors, and the general public.

It is based on a variety of factors, including the business’s reputation, track record, financial stability, customer reviews and feedback, industry certifications, awards and recognition, and the quality of its products or services.

Having strong business credibility is important for attracting and retaining customers and distributors, building long-term relationships, and gaining a competitive advantage in the marketplace. It helps businesses to establish themselves as trustworthy and dependable, which can boost customer and distributor loyalty and encourage repeat business.

To enhance their business credibility, network marketing / direct sales companies should be:

  • Transparent and honest in their dealings with customers and distributors
  • Adhere to high ethical standards
  • Provide excellent customer service
  • Continuously work to improve the quality of their products or services.

They should also be active in their industry and community, participating in relevant events and initiatives, and demonstrating a commitment to social responsibility and sustainability.

Which Direct Sales company is the most trusted in 2024?

If we have missed your company, please fill in this form or log a support ticket

To keep our polls honest, you can vote 1 time only, through our app (iOS and Android). To prevent “ghost votes” we have implemented a number of undisclosed algorithms.

We are using in this poll a new security login procedure to keep out spammers and cheaters.The poll update in near real time.

This poll is closed, it is no longer possible to vote

The poll will end today
at 12.00 pm (Amsterdam Time)

How to vote: download or update the
FREE App for iOS (Click here)
or
FREE App for Android (Click here)

In the App, scroll down and click “Poll”
Use the search function or scroll to select the company of your choice and click “Vote Now”

The Top 60:

After 30,950 votes:


1.
Vida Divina

9,517 votes

Longrich


2.
Longrich

7,337 votes

APLGO


3.
APLGO

3,873 votes

LiveGood


4.
LiveGood

2,470 votes

Alliance In Motion


5.
Alliance In Motion

1,865 votes

Partner.co


6.
Partner.co

977 votes

PhytoScience


7.
PhytoScience

464 votes

Opulence Global


8.
Opulence Global

456 votes

MWR Life


9.
MWR Life

454 votes

Bravenly Global


10.
Bravenly Global

447 votes

One More International


11.
One More International

447 votes

Neumi


12.
Neumi

284 votes

ByDzyne


13.
ByDzyne

280 votes

Arieyl


14.
Arieyl

148 votes

Earn World


15.
Earn World

148 votes

Neora


16.
Neora

143 votes

GOVVI


17.
GOVVI

120 votes

Jifu


18.
Jifu

120 votes

QuiAri


19.
QuiAri

115 votes

Lorde and Belle


20.
Lorde and Belle

107 votes

Zinzino


21.
Zinzino

104 votes

MyDailyChoice


22.
MyDailyChoice

89 votes

Vestige Marketing


23.
Vestige Marketing

67 votes

4Life


24.
4Life

59 votes

NVU


25.
NVU

42 votes

PM International


26.
PM International

36 votes

iGenius


27.
iGenius

34 votes

Rain International


28.
Rain International

33 votes

ACN


29.
ACN

30 votes

Acti-Labs


30.
Acti-Labs

30 votes

Juuva


31.
Juuva

28 votes

DUOLIFE


32.
DUOLIFE

26 votes

7k Metals


33.
7k Metals

25 votes

The Super Patch Company


34.
The Super Patch Company

25 votes

Activz Global


35.
Activz Global

22 votes

Atomy


36.
Atomy

22 votes

Collect Direct


37.
Collect Direct

20 votes

LifeWave


38.
LifeWave

20 votes

Adornable.u


39.
Adornable.u

15 votes

Isagenix


40.
Isagenix

15 votes

Beyond Slim


41.
Beyond Slim

13 votes

Go Global


42.
Go Global

13 votes

iX Global


43.
iX Global

12 votes

QNet


44.
QNet

12 votes

THREE International


45.
THREE International

12 votes

BE


46.
BE

11 votes

DreamTrips International


47.
DreamTrips International

11 votes

ION Savings


48.
ION Savings

11 votes

Jump To Health


49.
Jump To Health

11 votes

Amway


50.
Amway

10 votes

Herbalife


51.
Herbalife

10 votes

Modere


52.
Modere

10 votes

New U Life


53.
New U Life

10 votes

Total Life Changes


54.
Total Life Changes

10 votes

Yanoli


55.
Yanoli

10 votes

Adriatikus Group


56.
Adriatikus Group

9 votes

InCruises


57.
InCruises

9 votes

New Hope Global


58.
New Hope Global

9 votes

Tranont


59.
Tranont

9 votes

Aluva


60.
Aluva

8 votes

Total voters: 30,950

