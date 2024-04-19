30,000+ Votes For The Most Trusted Direct Sales Company Poll 2024

Trust refers to the perceived level of trustworthiness and reliability that a Direct Sales / Network Marketing company has in the eyes of its customers, distributors, and the general public.
It is based on a variety of factors, including the business’s reputation, track record, financial stability, customer reviews and feedback, industry certifications, awards and recognition, and the quality of its products or services.
Having strong business credibility is important for attracting and retaining customers and distributors, building long-term relationships, and gaining a competitive advantage in the marketplace. It helps businesses to establish themselves as trustworthy and dependable, which can boost customer and distributor loyalty and encourage repeat business.
To enhance their business credibility, network marketing / direct sales companies should be:
- Transparent and honest in their dealings with customers and distributors
- Adhere to high ethical standards
- Provide excellent customer service
- Continuously work to improve the quality of their products or services.
They should also be active in their industry and community, participating in relevant events and initiatives, and demonstrating a commitment to social responsibility and sustainability.
Which Direct Sales company is the most trusted in 2024?
If we have missed your company, please fill in this form or log a support ticket
To keep our polls honest, you can vote 1 time only, through our app (iOS and Android). To prevent “ghost votes” we have implemented a number of undisclosed algorithms.
We are using in this poll a new security login procedure to keep out spammers and cheaters.The poll update in near real time.
This poll is closed, it is no longer possible to vote
The poll will end today
at 12.00 pm (Amsterdam Time)
How to vote: download or update the
FREE App for iOS (Click here)
or
FREE App for Android (Click here)
In the App, scroll down and click “Poll”
Use the search function or scroll to select the company of your choice and click “Vote Now”
The Top 60:
After 30,950 votes:
1.
Vida Divina
9,517 votes
2.
Longrich
7,337 votes
3.
APLGO
3,873 votes
4.
LiveGood
2,470 votes
5.
Alliance In Motion
1,865 votes
6.
Partner.co
977 votes
7.
PhytoScience
464 votes
8.
Opulence Global
456 votes
9.
MWR Life
454 votes
10.
Bravenly Global
447 votes
11.
One More International
447 votes
12.
Neumi
284 votes
13.
ByDzyne
280 votes
14.
Arieyl
148 votes
15.
Earn World
148 votes
16.
Neora
143 votes
17.
GOVVI
120 votes
18.
Jifu
120 votes
19.
QuiAri
115 votes
20.
Lorde and Belle
107 votes
21.
Zinzino
104 votes
22.
MyDailyChoice
89 votes
23.
Vestige Marketing
67 votes
24.
4Life
59 votes
25.
NVU
42 votes
26.
PM International
36 votes
27.
iGenius
34 votes
28.
Rain International
33 votes
29.
ACN
30 votes
30.
Acti-Labs
30 votes
31.
Juuva
28 votes
32.
DUOLIFE
26 votes
33.
7k Metals
25 votes
34.
The Super Patch Company
25 votes
35.
Activz Global
22 votes
36.
Atomy
22 votes
37.
Collect Direct
20 votes
38.
LifeWave
20 votes
39.
Adornable.u
15 votes
40.
Isagenix
15 votes
41.
Beyond Slim
13 votes
42.
Go Global
13 votes
43.
iX Global
12 votes
44.
QNet
12 votes
45.
THREE International
12 votes
46.
BE
11 votes
47.
DreamTrips International
11 votes
48.
ION Savings
11 votes
49.
Jump To Health
11 votes
50.
Amway
10 votes
51.
Herbalife
10 votes
52.
Modere
10 votes
53.
New U Life
10 votes
54.
Total Life Changes
10 votes
55.
Yanoli
10 votes
56.
Adriatikus Group
9 votes
57.
InCruises
9 votes
58.
New Hope Global
9 votes
59.
Tranont
9 votes
60.
Aluva
8 votes
Total voters: 30,950
The post 30,000+ Votes For The Most Trusted Direct Sales Company Poll 2024 appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.
Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/04/30000-votes-for-the-most-trusted-direct-sales-company-poll-2024/