300: From The Ashes

By James Marler
Subscribe on iTunes
Google Play
RSS Feed
In today’s episode, finally, we’re launching something a little different to celebrate our 300th episode. We talk about where we’ve been, our new book, how to get a free (maybe) copy of The Jackass Whisperer, and how to not send rude or accidental pornographic texts. All this and more!
Click to Listen
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Intro
- [00:00:25.06]A Little Explanation
- [00:03:10.21]Some Thanks
- [00:05:05.28]Where Do We Go From Here
- [00:08:28.04]A Jackass Example
- [00:12:48.03]The Reactions
- [00:16:49.03]What is “The Jackass Whisperer”
- [00:21:11.04]Send Us Jackasses
- [00:23:44.24]Rude Texting
- [00:33:40.03]A (Sort of) Free Copy of The Jackass Whisperer
- [00:37:27.14]A Perfect 300th
Tweet This
We’ve been gone for a bit, but it’s not as bad as we made it sound.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
The Truth Hurts: The Tale of Two 1-Star ReviewsPowered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Nobody wants to admit they’re a jackass… But we are all jackasses at one time or another.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Mentioned In This Episode
The Jackass Whisperer
The Jackass Whisperer Website
Sounds Like A Jackass
Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/NwlpqF7s9cQ/