KWFinder - find long tail keywords with low SEO difficulty

300: From The Ashes

By James Marler

Subscribe on iTunes
Google Play
RSS Feed

In today’s episode, finally, we’re launching something a little different to celebrate our 300th episode. We talk about where we’ve been, our new book, how to get a free (maybe) copy of The Jackass Whisperer, and how to not send rude or accidental pornographic texts. All this and more!

Click to Listen

Other topics include:

  • [00:00:00.00]Intro
  • [00:00:25.06]A Little Explanation
  • [00:03:10.21]Some Thanks
  • [00:05:05.28]Where Do We Go From Here
  • [00:08:28.04]A Jackass Example
  • [00:12:48.03]The Reactions
  • [00:16:49.03]What is “The Jackass Whisperer”
  • [00:21:11.04]Send Us Jackasses
  • [00:23:44.24]Rude Texting
  • [00:33:40.03]A (Sort of) Free Copy of The Jackass Whisperer
  • [00:37:27.14]A Perfect 300th

Tweet This

We’ve been gone for a bit, but it’s not as bad as we made it sound.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
The Truth Hurts: The Tale of Two 1-Star ReviewsPowered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Nobody wants to admit they’re a jackass… But we are all jackasses at one time or another.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

The Jackass Whisperer

The Jackass Whisperer Website

Sounds Like A Jackass

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/NwlpqF7s9cQ/