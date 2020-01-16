300: From The Ashes

By James Marler

Subscribe on iTunes

Google Play

RSS Feed

In today’s episode, finally, we’re launching something a little different to celebrate our 300th episode. We talk about where we’ve been, our new book, how to get a free (maybe) copy of The Jackass Whisperer, and how to not send rude or accidental pornographic texts. All this and more!

Click to Listen

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Intro

[00:00:25.06]A Little Explanation

[00:03:10.21]Some Thanks

[00:05:05.28]Where Do We Go From Here

[00:08:28.04]A Jackass Example

[00:12:48.03]The Reactions

[00:16:49.03]What is “The Jackass Whisperer”

[00:21:11.04]Send Us Jackasses

[00:23:44.24]Rude Texting

[00:33:40.03]A (Sort of) Free Copy of The Jackass Whisperer

[00:37:27.14]A Perfect 300th

Tweet This

We’ve been gone for a bit, but it’s not as bad as we made it sound.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

The Truth Hurts: The Tale of Two 1-Star ReviewsPowered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Nobody wants to admit they’re a jackass… But we are all jackasses at one time or another.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

The Jackass Whisperer

The Jackass Whisperer Website

Sounds Like A Jackass

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/NwlpqF7s9cQ/