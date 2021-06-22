By Simon Chan
Sarai Jacobs shares important things you can do to stay positive and consistent during challenging times in your network marketing business
Who is Sarai Jacobs?
Sarai Jacobs was studying for a degree in Event Design and Management when she discovered network marketing 13 years ago.
At first she didn’t really understand the concept nor the potential but once she discovered it, she started to build a huge team.
Today she is a 6 figure earner with a team of over 10,000 members. She credits her success to her positivity and the lessons she learned from her mother, Angels Munoz.
Favorite Quote
“I co-create my reality”
“You did it… you change it!”
Recommended Books by Sarai Jacobs
Go Pro by Eric Worre
Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
The Four Color Personalities for MLM by Tom “Big Al” Schreiter
Recommended Online App
Calm
Recommended Prospecting Tool
1 on 1 Presentation
Contact Info
Sarai Jacobs on Facebook and Instagram
www.saraijacobs.com
What Did You Learn?
Thanks for joining me on the show.
So what did you learn?
If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.
Do you have any thoughts or comments?
Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.
Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.
Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.
Subscribe to our show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS
The post 3 Ways to Stay Positive and Consistent During Challenging Times by Sarai Jacobs appeared first on MLM Nation.