3 Ways to Stay Positive and Consistent During Challenging Times by Sarai Jacobs

Who is Sarai Jacobs?

Sarai Jacobs was studying for a degree in Event Design and Management when she discovered network marketing 13 years ago.

At first she didn’t really understand the concept nor the potential but once she discovered it, she started to build a huge team.

Today she is a 6 figure earner with a team of over 10,000 members. She credits her success to her positivity and the lessons she learned from her mother, Angels Munoz.

Favorite Quote

“I co-create my reality”

“You did it… you change it!”

Recommended Books by Sarai Jacobs

Go Pro by Eric Worre

Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki

The Four Color Personalities for MLM by Tom “Big Al” Schreiter

Recommended Online App

Calm

Recommended Prospecting Tool

1 on 1 Presentation

Contact Info

Sarai Jacobs on Facebook and Instagram

www.saraijacobs.com

