3 Smartphone Filming Tips Digital Marketers Should Know

By Priya Shah

Video consumption continues to rise globally and smart marketers understand that video is a highly effective form of content. The great thing about video is that anyone can now create quality video content, without expensive equipment.

Even if you’re only using a smartphone, you can still film professional-looking video the marketing campaigns that you’re working on. Videos can provide a different type of content than the usual guides, ebooks, and infographics and catch more people’s eyes. The Social Science Research Network found that 65% of people are visual learners , so you should produce content with them in mind.

Follow these three tips below to improve your smartphone filmmaking skills:

1. Film in landscape (usually)

Ultimately the way you film should be determined by which platform you’ll be sharing the final video on. Different platforms publish video in different orientations: generally, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram (feed) and LinkedIn work best with landscape video. For Instagram Stories and Snapchat, you’ll want to share portrait video.

So, when it comes to filming footage should you shoot in landscape or portrait? As a rule of thumb, we say film in landscape (holding your phone sideways).

You’ll get a much better perspective and composition by filming in landscape and avoiding having black bars appearing on the sides. Remember to press the record button once you’ve got your phone in the right position. As an exception, if your video is primarily for Instagram Stories or Snapchat then shoot in portrait.

2. Capture clear audio

The quality of audio can make or break your video , especially when you’re filming an interview or vlog.

Find a quiet place to film and always record a test clip to check the audio

Get close and speak clearly towards your smartphone, so the microphone can pick up the audio

If you have budget, invest in an external microphone that plugs directly into your phone.; you can even use a pair of headphones with a built-in mic

3: Keep it smooth and steady

Shaky footage can be distracting to the viewer, so keep your phone as still as possible to ensure smooth footage.

Hold your phone with two hands, and lock in your elbows for extra stability

Rest the phone against an object like a book or cup of tea

There are also lots of accessories you can buy like a tripod, camera rig or stabilizer; these will make your smartphone footage look more professional

For more information to see how to produce effective content (whether video or another form), visit Oracle CX Content .

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/itsallaboutrevenue/~3/x615pqsv9E8/3-smartphone-filming-tips-digital-marketers-should-know