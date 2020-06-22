3 Simple Action Steps to Get Started with Attraction Marketing by Luna Ashley

By Simon Chan

Luna Ashley and Simon Chan go into detail about attraction marketing. Luna teaches how to share your story and making yourself the point of attraction.

She also shares her social media DMO (Daily Method of Operations) that helps her business a successful MLM business online.

Who Is Luna Ashley?

Luna Ashley is a former high school Spanish teacher and Guidance Counselor before she got into network marketing.

She calls herself the Spiritual Networker Marketer by leading with the heart and not with the spammy cold messaging that has given network marketing a bad name.

Luna is a top 20 recruiter in her company, a 6 figure earner and in just 18 months, her team was able to produce 1 million in sales.

Favorite Quote

“I will not be outrun by anyone on a treadmill” (Will Smith)

Must Read Book

Stop Checking Your Likes by Susie Moore

Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle

What to Say When You Talk to Yourself by Shad Helmsetter

Recommended Online App

Planoly

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Custom App

Contact Info

Luna Ashley on Facebook and Instagram and The Spiritual Network

What Did You Learn?

