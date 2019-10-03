3 Reasons Why Anyone Can Earn a Part Time Income in Network Marketing

By Simon Chan

My mission is to help 1,000 network marketers earn at least $1,000 a month by Sept. 1, 2020.

Why This Mission?

I chose this mission because most importantly…

1) An Extra $1,000 a Month is What People Want Now!

Of course everyone will still say they want to earn a 6 and 7 figure income in network marketing but deep down they don’t believe it’s not possible.

Why?

Because, most of your prospects have NEVER earned a 6 figure income so what makes them deep down believe they can do it in network marketing?

Another reason is some prospects are aware of the negative perception of MLM and how most network marketers don’t make much money.

So what do your prospects believe they can achieve?!

We are in the Gig Economy today.

People today want something simple that can make them an extra $500 – $1,500 a month.

That’s why there are Uber drivers… Airbnb… freelancers who do work online, virtual assistants, etc.

Having a side hustle that has flexible hours and earns you a part time income is what people want now.

Our competition for prospects is no longer the “J.O.B.” or corporate America.

Achieving “residual income” and “financial freedom” is no longer enough to attract our prospect’s attentions.

Instead, they want something NOW and something simple and easy.

Our prospects are attracted to part time gigs such as Uber, freelance work, etc.

The next reason why my mission is to help 1000 network marketers earn at least $1,000 a month is because…

2) An Extra $1,000 a Month Changes Lives

An extra $1,000 month is a lot of money to most families.

It keeps moms at home instead of sending their kids to daycare.

It allows families to make an extra mortgage payment.

There’s no need to get a second job to make ends meet.

Not only will lives be changes but this…

3) Allows Us To Lift Up The Profession

These families who are earning an extra $1,000 a month will be network marketing’s raving fans.

Their stories will spread to their communities and improve the perception of network marketing.

$1,000 a month for a 1,000 families will lift up the profession

and the negative stigma to MLM will slowly go away.

My Vision for Network Marketing

I believe EVERYONE can earn a part time income in network marketing.

Why do I believe this even though the stats show 90% of network marketers don’t earn a single dollar?!

3 Reasons Why Everyone Can Earn a Part Time Income in Network Marketing

1) Network Marketing is a Simple Business

You don’t need any advanced degrees nor any special knowledge.

Network marketing doesn’t discriminate.

It doesn’t discriminate by age, race, ethnicity, education, etc.

You don’t need a car, a fancy phone, or a computer.

Anyone can make it.

YOU right now…

You’re already good enough!

Now, if you want to become a 6 figure earner, then you’ll need to go through some massive transformation and tons of personal growth…

But if you want to just get to $1,000 a month,

You can make it happen very quickly..

You just have to follow this simple Invite Script and share your product / service or business.

2) Network Marketing Companies Have Great Products and Services

The profession has evolved and every company out there has a great product or service that people could use.

Companies also have backend support, events and training platforms to help you get started.

3) Social Media Has Made It Easier

Thanks to social media and the mobile phone, you can no longer “run out of people” to talk to.

Back as early as the 1990s, network marketing was extremely difficult if you lived in a small town and had talked to everyone you knew.

But with social media, you can literally meet 5 new people in under 10 minutes using the CLAM Formula.

Your network marketing success is no longer limited to how big your network is or where you live.

So if everyone can earn a part time income in network marketing, why do most struggle?!

Why 90% of Network Marketers Fail to Earn

Most people struggle because of 3 reasons:

1) Lack of Consistency

There is no one to help them become consistent and focus on the income producing activities and The DMO.

Instead of someone to help you stay consistent and take action, something worse happens!

You’re constantly distracted and…

2) It’s Easy to Get Overwhelmed Because of Too Much “Noise”

The good news is that there’s so much great training out there today.

The bad news is that it’s easy to get overwhelmed and feel that you don’t know enough to get started.

The countless Facebook Lives, Youtube Videos, books are great…

But they also have a huge negative affect because they steal your time away from taking action.

And even if you decide to take action…

3) There’s No One Holding You Accountable

It’s not easy to be disciplined and to stay focused especially if you’ve never been an entrepreneur before.

You need accountability.

Without accountability, it’s hard to be consistent.

Without accountability, it’s easy to be distracted and lose focus.

Without accountability, it’s easy to jump onto another FB Live or Youtube Video and get distracted.

Without accountability, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and procrastinate the second you’re unsure what to do.

What is Holding You Back?

If you’re still reading this, then you’re definitely serious and want to make it happen in your business.

So what is holding you back?!

If you’re like most network marketers, it’s because of the 3 reasons I just talked about.

You lack consistency…

You get overwhelmed…

And you don’t have anyone holding you accountable.

Fortunately, there is something that can help you.

In my mission to help 1,000 people earn at least $1,000 a month, I created a special community to help people like you get to a part time income.

The community is called Purpose Driven Networkers and I will guide you in your 5 Step Plan to Getting Your First Customer or Rep Within Next 28 Days.

Your next customer or rep will be the stepping stone as I help you grow your business.

You’ll also get to prospect together with me and you’ll get accountability as well.

Go check it out.http://www.PurposeDrivenNetworkers.com

Your Next Step

Imagine the positive changes that will happen when you start making $1,000 a month.

Not only will your life change

But more importantly, you’ll be making a positive impact in your community.

And best of all, together we can help lift up our amazing profession called network marketing.

But before we can get any of that…

We have to get you going

and that’s what I’m here for.

My mission is to help you get to $1,000 a month.

Let’s do this!

Simon Chan

P.S. If you struggle with consistency or fear is stopping you from making it happen, this will help you out.

The post 3 Reasons Why Anyone Can Earn a Part Time Income in Network Marketing appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/3-reasons-why-anyone-can-earn-a-part-time-income-in-network-marketing-985/