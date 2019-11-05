3 of the Most Popular Questions Asked By Network Marketers by Simon Chan

By Simon Chan

In this special episode Simon Chan answers 3 of the most popular questions asked by network marketers

1) How long should I wait before I invite someone to look at my business without feeling I’m being “a fake” and using them?

2) How can I stay authentic on social media and still attract people to my business?

3) How can I be more consistent in my business?

Who is Simon Chan?

Simon Chan is a business coach and speaker who helps network marketers earn a part time income of at least $1,000 a month by helping them defeat overwhelm, create consistency and get results online.

Simon started in network marketing in 2003 and built a million dollar business with over 200,000 distributors by pioneering Online Duplication. He retired from building in 2013 to be a full time trainer and founded MLM Nation. Here is his complete bio

Outline of Answers to Questions On Show

Question 1: How long should I wait before I invite someone to look at my business without feeling I’m being “a fake” and using them?

Don’t get stuck in rapport stage

Why quick direct approach is better

Quick and direct is more duplictable

Objections that will come up with you spend too much time

Invite after 2 – 3 interactions

Question 2: How can I stay authentic on social media and still attract people to my business?

Create content that inspires, educates and entertains

Create curiosity and decrease resistance

You are already good enough! (don’t need experience)

3 Types of Experts

What is someone’s 3 second impression of you

Question 3: How can I be more consistent in my business?

Consistency Makes Anything Possible

Consistency Creates Mastery

Start small

Set a specific time each day

Treat it like a job

Use a timer

Accountability

