By Simon Chan

Belinda Ellsworth talks about 3 common mistakes that people in MLM often make. She also shares tips on time management, planning and how to increase your productivity.

Who is Belinda Ellsworth?

Belinda spent 16 years in the field building a successful 7-figure network marketing business that produced a 6-figure income by the age of 30.

She is now an International Direct Sales Trainer & Speaker, the Best-Selling Author of Direct Selling for Dummies, host of the podcast Work From Your Happy Place and an Award Recipient with the Direct Sales Association.

Belinda will also be sharing the stage with Simon Chan and other top leaders at the upcoming The Top Summit event in Naples, Florida on Feb. 2 – 5, 2020

Belinda Ellsworth at The Top Summit

Make sure you catch Belinda Ellsworth at The Top Summit in Feb. 2020

Favorite Quote

“Everything you believe you can achieve.”

Must Read Book

Direct Selling for Dummies by Belinda Ellsworth

Creating Magic by Lee Cockerell

Never Eat Alone by Keith Ferrazzi

Other Recommended Resources

Zoom

Go live on Facebook!

Evernote

Top Summit Event

Contact Info

Belinda Ellsworth on Facebook

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post 3 Common Mistakes That Network Marketers Make by Belinda Ellsworth appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/belinda-ellsworth-586/