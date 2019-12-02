3 Changes She Made That Turned Things Around After Being Rejected 66 Straight Times by Danelle Delgado

By Simon Chan

Danelle Delgado talks about how she went from struggling to raise her 3 kids to becoming a top earner in her company. She went from getting 66 straight “No’s” to eventually recruiting over 140 people.

Who is Danelle Delgado?

Danelle Delgado began her entrepreneurial journey when she was forced to make a change because she had to raise 3 small children as a single mom. She went from working 3 jobs and 80 – 90 hours a week to becoming a network marketing leader.

Today, Danelle is a full time trainer, speaker and best selling author of the book, “I Choose Joy.”

Danelle will also be one of the featured speakers at The Top Summit event in Naples, Florida on Feb. 2 – 5, 2020

Favorite Quote

“Who loses if you don’t win?!”

Must Read Book

Relentless by

Success Principles by Jack Cansfield

Contagious

The Cell

Other Recommended Resources

Top Summit Event

Contact Info

Danelle Delgado on Facebook and Instagram

