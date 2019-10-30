299: Take One Full-Size Chocolate Bar

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode, we’re continuing with a new Jackass of the Week! We also talk about problematic promotions; a hotel hero; why millennials are leaving the big city; and an unusual airline heist. All this and more, so enjoy the show and take a full sized chocolate bar!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.13]Intro

[00:00:32.18]Happy Halloween… Now

[00:02:09.15]Episode Overview

[00:02:33.19]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:02:42.27]Jackass of the Week

[00:07:58.06]Promotions, Virals, and Racism

[00:17:52.03]Hotel Hero

[00:20:30.28]Get Out of the City, Young Man

[00:23:57.16]Not the Great Lufthansa Heist

Mentioned In This Episode

The Jackass Whisperer

‘Iowa Legend’ Carson King Featured on Busch Beer Can After Viral Fundraiser for Children’s Hospital

A 21-year-old College Student Worked at a Texas Hotel for 32 Hours Alone During a Flood. Guests Say He’s a Hero

Millennials Continue to Leave Big Cities

Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing More Than 42 Million Frequent Flyer Miles Worth $1.75 Million

