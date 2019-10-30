299: Take One Full-Size Chocolate Bar

Subscribe on iTunes
Google Play
RSS Feed
In today’s episode, we’re continuing with a new Jackass of the Week! We also talk about problematic promotions; a hotel hero; why millennials are leaving the big city; and an unusual airline heist. All this and more, so enjoy the show and take a full sized chocolate bar!
Click to Listen
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:05.13]Intro
- [00:00:32.18]Happy Halloween… Now
- [00:02:09.15]Episode Overview
- [00:02:33.19]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:02:42.27]Jackass of the Week
- [00:07:58.06]Promotions, Virals, and Racism
- [00:17:52.03]Hotel Hero
- [00:20:30.28]Get Out of the City, Young Man
- [00:23:57.16]Not the Great Lufthansa Heist
Tweet This
Who is your Jackass of the Week?Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Are you a Millennial? Are you tempted to leave the big cities?Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Mentioned In This Episode
The Jackass Whisperer
‘Iowa Legend’ Carson King Featured on Busch Beer Can After Viral Fundraiser for Children’s Hospital
A 21-year-old College Student Worked at a Texas Hotel for 32 Hours Alone During a Flood. Guests Say He’s a Hero
Millennials Continue to Leave Big Cities
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing More Than 42 Million Frequent Flyer Miles Worth $1.75 Million
Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/xWywHRmf76g/