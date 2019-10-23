298: Not About Halloween

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode, we’re opening up a new segment: Jackass of the Week! We also talk about a new UTK logo; an upcoming live event; how Facebook violated product placement guidelines; and what people really think about casual workplaces. All this and a reminder that this episode is NOT about Halloween!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.13]Intro

[00:00:32.23]It’s Not About Halloween

[00:03:03.16]10 Easy Steps To Being a Jackass

[00:08:11.15]UTK Official

[00:13:13.08]A Live Reminder

[00:14:34.07]Hey, Product Placement

[00:22:02.09]A New Old Technology That Isn’t

[00:24:10.14]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:24:48.12]Things We Already Knew

[00:32:51.09]Made Up Word: Procrastihating

Mentioned In This Episode

He Was Bullied for His Homemade University of Tennessee T-shirt. The School Just Made It an Official Design

Facebook Portal’s Invasion of ‘modern Family’ Violated the Modern Rules of Product Placement

You Can Now Apply for a Job at Mcdonald’s Using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Most Workers Don’t Actually Want a Super Casual Workplace

