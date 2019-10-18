297: Back to the Smörgåsbord

Subscribe on iTunes
Google Play
RSS Feed
In today’s episode, we’re back to the smörgåsbord. We talk about an upcoming live event; an idea you shouldn’t poo poo to quickly; real brand, real influencers, and fake assistants; a tone detector; getting ghosted by robots; and one of the seven sends in a rebuttal. All this and more!
Click to Listen
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:05.13]Intro
- [00:00:32.27]Recovering for Halloween
- [00:01:48.24]Episode Overview
- [00:02:12.09]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:02:31.07]A Live Event Announcement
- [00:03:54.11]Don’t Poo Poo This Idea
- [00:09:53.09]Influence Impostors
- [00:18:12.11]Check Your Tone
- [00:25:17.28]Ghosted By A Robot
- [00:28:33.25]An AirBnB Rebuttal
Tweet This
If you think influencer marketing is important as a brand, then do the homework and take the time to make it work. #RiskRewardPowered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Mentioned In This Episode
Dog Poop DNA Tracking Introduces Spy Tech to Our Backyards
Brands Beware: Influencer Impostors Want Your Free Stuff
Meet Grammarly’s Tone Detector
FTC Calls Out Match.Com for Playing Games With Our Hearts… and Wallets
Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/lCfliBVutk4/