297: Back to the Smörgåsbord

By Scott Stratten

Subscribe on iTunes

Google Play

RSS Feed

In today’s episode, we’re back to the smörgåsbord. We talk about an upcoming live event; an idea you shouldn’t poo poo to quickly; real brand, real influencers, and fake assistants; a tone detector; getting ghosted by robots; and one of the seven sends in a rebuttal. All this and more!

Click to Listen

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.13]Intro

[00:00:32.27]Recovering for Halloween

[00:01:48.24]Episode Overview

[00:02:12.09]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:02:31.07]A Live Event Announcement

[00:03:54.11]Don’t Poo Poo This Idea

[00:09:53.09]Influence Impostors

[00:18:12.11]Check Your Tone

[00:25:17.28]Ghosted By A Robot

[00:28:33.25]An AirBnB Rebuttal

Tweet This

If you think influencer marketing is important as a brand, then do the homework and take the time to make it work. #RiskRewardPowered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

Dog Poop DNA Tracking Introduces Spy Tech to Our Backyards

Brands Beware: Influencer Impostors Want Your Free Stuff

Meet Grammarly’s Tone Detector

FTC Calls Out Match.Com for Playing Games With Our Hearts… and Wallets

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/lCfliBVutk4/