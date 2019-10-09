296: Classy As Always

By James Marler
In today’s episode, we’re keeping it classy. We talk about the follow up to our recent Peloton incident; a couple of new books; lockable lunches and the funniest brand name ever; flying babies and humanity; and ageism in the workplace. All this and more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:05.13]Intro
- [00:00:33.03]Can You Smell It
- [00:01:50.17]Episode Overview
- [00:02:34.07]What Our Accountant Did (A Follow Up)
- [00:07:28.02]An Awesome Music Project
- [00:13:33.08]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:14:17.02]A New Book
- [00:15:32.12]Lockable Lunch
- [00:21:05.12]Flying Babies
- [00:28:28.26]40 is the New 40
- [00:35:54.21]Made-up Word: Darty
- [00:40:50.11]Emma Sponsorship Mention
You can get polio from eating a room temperature tuna fish sandwich right?
We are all humans just trying to get from Point A to Point B.
Mentioned In This Episode
The Awesome Music Project Canada: Songs of Hope and Happiness
The Jackass Whisperer: How to Deal With the Worst People at Work, at Home and Online―even When the Jackass Is You
You Can Get a Bag That Locks up Your Food to Stop Colleagues Nicking Your Lunch
Never Sit Next to a Crying Baby on a Flight Again! Airline Will Tell You Where Young Children Will Be Sitting When You Book Your Seats so You Can Enjoy a Peaceful Journey
‘Not Easy to Get a Job Past 40′: How Ageism at Agencies Affects Older Employees
