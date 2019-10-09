296: Classy As Always

By James Marler

Subscribe on iTunes

Google Play

RSS Feed

In today’s episode, we’re keeping it classy. We talk about the follow up to our recent Peloton incident; a couple of new books; lockable lunches and the funniest brand name ever; flying babies and humanity; and ageism in the workplace. All this and more!

Click to Listen

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.13]Intro

[00:00:33.03]Can You Smell It

[00:01:50.17]Episode Overview

[00:02:34.07]What Our Accountant Did (A Follow Up)

[00:07:28.02]An Awesome Music Project

[00:13:33.08]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:14:17.02]A New Book

[00:15:32.12]Lockable Lunch

[00:21:05.12]Flying Babies

[00:28:28.26]40 is the New 40

[00:35:54.21]Made-up Word: Darty

[00:40:50.11]Emma Sponsorship Mention

Tweet This

You can get polio from eating a room temperature tuna fish sandwich right?Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

We are all humans just trying to get from Point A to Point B.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

The Awesome Music Project Canada: Songs of Hope and Happiness

The Jackass Whisperer: How to Deal With the Worst People at Work, at Home and Online―even When the Jackass Is You

You Can Get a Bag That Locks up Your Food to Stop Colleagues Nicking Your Lunch

Never Sit Next to a Crying Baby on a Flight Again! Airline Will Tell You Where Young Children Will Be Sitting When You Book Your Seats so You Can Enjoy a Peaceful Journey

‘Not Easy to Get a Job Past 40′: How Ageism at Agencies Affects Older Employees

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/zLSod9EoMd4/