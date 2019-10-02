295: Back On Track

Subscribe on iTunes
In today’s episode, we’re back on track with a smorgasbord episode after a few weeks of… different. We talk about virtual firing and why Alison hates the term “soft skills”; how Yelp is playing dirty with phone numbers; and we wonder how hungry you have to be to make a foodie call. All this and more!
Other topics include:
- [00:01:35.26]Virtual Firing
- [00:17:58.29]Not Cool Yelp
- [00:26:57.28]Made-up Word: Foodie Call
What’s missing in a lot of business experiences is empathy.
Have you ever been hungry enough to make a foodie call?Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Mentioned In This Episode
You Can Now Practice Firing Someone in Virtual Reality
Yelp is Screwing Over Restaurants By Quietly Replacing Their Phone Numbers
Are You Ready for a ‘Foodie Call’?
