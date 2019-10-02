295: Back On Track

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode, we’re back on track with a smorgasbord episode after a few weeks of… different. We talk about virtual firing and why Alison hates the term “soft skills”; how Yelp is playing dirty with phone numbers; and we wonder how hungry you have to be to make a foodie call. All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.13]Intro

[00:00:32.09]An Opening PSA

[00:01:35.26]Virtual Firing

[00:17:58.29]Not Cool Yelp

[00:26:57.28]Made-up Word: Foodie Call

What’s missing in a lot of business experiences is empathy.

Have you ever been hungry enough to make a foodie call?

Mentioned In This Episode

You Can Now Practice Firing Someone in Virtual Reality

Yelp is Screwing Over Restaurants By Quietly Replacing Their Phone Numbers

Are You Ready for a ‘Foodie Call’?

