294: A Trust Exercise

In today’s episode, we’re looking back at the trust exercise that has been our podcasting experience. We talk about being the best in the room; why research is so important; and make an important point about sponsorships. All this and more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:05.13]Intro
- [00:00:32.15]Let’s Talk About Episode 1
- [00:06:59.04]And Now Let’s Listen
- [00:10:47.00]A Trust Exercise
- [00:16:55.13]How To Be The Best In The Room
- [00:19:53.22]Pay Close Attention [00:24:07.00]Research Is Important
- [00:26:40.07]These Episodes Are Different
- [00:29:23.13]An Important Point
- [00:29:44.18]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:29:51.06]Continuing That Point
- [00:32:19.25]Not The Episode We Planned
- [00:36:09.03]Made-up Word: Minternships
Podcaster A gets one download. Podcaster B gets a million downloads. What do these people have in common? They’re unhappy with they’re download numbers. #BadMetricsPowered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Having a sponsor helps maintain your consistency.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Mentioned In This Episode
UnMarketing: Everything Has Changed and Nothing is Different
UnBranding: 100 Branding Lessons for the Age of Disruption
The Jackass Whisperer: How to deal with the worst people at work, at home and online―even when the Jackass is you
UnMarketing: Stop Marketing. Start Engaging
