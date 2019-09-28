294: A Trust Exercise

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode, we’re looking back at the trust exercise that has been our podcasting experience. We talk about being the best in the room; why research is so important; and make an important point about sponsorships. All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.13]Intro

[00:00:32.15]Let’s Talk About Episode 1

[00:06:59.04]And Now Let’s Listen

[00:10:47.00]A Trust Exercise

[00:16:55.13]How To Be The Best In The Room

[00:19:53.22]Pay Close Attention

[00:24:07.00]Research Is Important [00:26:40.07]These Episodes Are Different

[00:29:23.13]An Important Point

[00:29:44.18]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:29:51.06]Continuing That Point

[00:32:19.25]Not The Episode We Planned

[00:36:09.03]Made-up Word: Minternships

Podcaster A gets one download. Podcaster B gets a million downloads. What do these people have in common? They’re unhappy with they’re download numbers. #BadMetricsPowered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Having a sponsor helps maintain your consistency.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

