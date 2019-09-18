293: Vaguecasting

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode, we’re talking vaguely, but not really, about a recent BIG life change. In the process of this experience, we were reminded what the point of customer service is, why good customer service matters, and why every is the brand. All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.13]Intro

[00:00:33.12]A Quick Look Back

[00:01:23.21]A Glossary of Terms

[00:03:02.24]Episode Overview

[00:03:17.15]Jump Starting Owen

[00:19:53.26]Crisis Averted… Sort Of

[00:28:42.18]Made-up Word: Romasan

A casual reading of a book prompted a major life decision. Listen to find out how.

When people reach out with a complaint or concern, the first thing they are looking for is validation.

You work for a company. You own a company. Either way, you are the brand.

Mentioned In This Episode

The Psychopath Test by Jon Ronson

The University of British Columbia

Marco’s Pizza

