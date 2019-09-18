293: Vaguecasting

Subscribe on iTunes
In today’s episode, we’re talking vaguely, but not really, about a recent BIG life change. In the process of this experience, we were reminded what the point of customer service is, why good customer service matters, and why every is the brand. All this and more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:05.13]Intro
- [00:00:33.12]A Quick Look Back
- [00:01:23.21]A Glossary of Terms
- [00:03:02.24]Episode Overview
- [00:03:17.15]Jump Starting Owen
- [00:19:53.26]Crisis Averted… Sort Of
- [00:28:42.18]Made-up Word: Romasan
Mentioned In This Episode
The Psychopath Test by Jon Ronson
The University of British Columbia
Marco’s Pizza
