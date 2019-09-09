292: Parental Advisory

Subscribe on iTunes
Google Play
RSS Feed
In today’s episode, we’re talking about… you know what? We got a gift. Somehow other companies got our mailing address. Then things got weird. Warning. This episode is not safe for… anyone really.
Click to Listen
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]A Parental Warning
- [00:00:27.25]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:59.26]Puns Ahoy
- [00:01:31.17]Welcome toNew Listeners
- [00:01:58.09]A Little Backstory
- [00:05:01.11]Return To Sender
- [00:06:31.05]Over The Line
- [00:13:59.22]High Gear
- [00:20:25.12]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:20:38.03]An Ambassador Tarnished
- [00:23:50.25]The Real Question
- [00:24:37.01]An Avalanche of Accidental Innuendo
Tweet This
What brand is, for you, unpenetrable?Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
This episode requires a parental warning.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Mentioned In This Episode
Peloton
Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/QiZOXsd__qQ/