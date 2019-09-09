KWFinder - find long tail keywords with low SEO difficulty

292: Parental Advisory

By Scott Stratten

Subscribe on iTunes
Google Play
RSS Feed

In today’s episode, we’re talking about… you know what? We got a gift. Somehow other companies got our mailing address. Then things got weird. Warning. This episode is not safe for… anyone really.

Click to Listen

Other topics include:

  • [00:00:00.00]A Parental Warning
  • [00:00:27.25]Emma Sponsorship Mention
  • [00:00:59.26]Puns Ahoy
  • [00:01:31.17]Welcome toNew Listeners
  • [00:01:58.09]A Little Backstory
  • [00:05:01.11]Return To Sender
  • [00:06:31.05]Over The Line
  • [00:13:59.22]High Gear
  • [00:20:25.12]Emma Sponsorship Mention
  • [00:20:38.03]An Ambassador Tarnished
  • [00:23:50.25]The Real Question
  • [00:24:37.01]An Avalanche of Accidental Innuendo

Tweet This

What brand is, for you, unpenetrable?Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
This episode requires a parental warning.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

Peloton

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/QiZOXsd__qQ/