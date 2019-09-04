291: G-Level Celebrities

Subscribe on iTunes
In today’s episode, we’re talking about communities; Facebook groups, brands, and industries, and you… the Seven. All this and more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:05.16]Intro
- [00:00:33.00]Episode Overview
- [00:02:24.13]We’re Kind of a Big Deal
- [00:03:27.19]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:03:39.09]A Q&A with Scott
- [00:04:21.06]Some Myths
- [00:05:42.15]Everyone should be able to be reached by everyone
- [00:12:11.09]Communities should be addictive
- [00:22:32.08]Problems with online communities can be fixed only with technology
- [00:27:36.03]Made-up Word: Mortivation
Mentioned In This Episode
Five Myths of Community Design
