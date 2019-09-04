291: G-Level Celebrities

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode, we’re talking about communities; Facebook groups, brands, and industries, and you… the Seven. All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.16]Intro

[00:00:33.00]Episode Overview

[00:02:24.13]We’re Kind of a Big Deal

[00:03:27.19]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:03:39.09]A Q&A with Scott

[00:04:21.06]Some Myths

[00:05:42.15]Everyone should be able to be reached by everyone

[00:12:11.09]Communities should be addictive

[00:22:32.08]Problems with online communities can be fixed only with technology

[00:27:36.03]Made-up Word: Mortivation

Never underestimate how important your Seven are. We don’t.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

Five Myths of Community Design

