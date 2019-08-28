290: Fully Automated

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode, we’re full automated and talking about money! A hotel helps Scott not talk to people; Live Nation has some sketchy scalping practices; and how does watching influencers spend money make you feel? All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:32.25]A Mobile Check-In Story

[00:10:15.15]A Comparison

[00:12:43.23]Live Scalping

[00:26:50.22]Weird Flex

[00:32:58.23]Made-Up Word: Sweatworking

Live Nation Admits to Helping Artists Scalp Their Own Tickets to Make More Money

The Psychological Impact of Seeing Youtubers Spend Millions

