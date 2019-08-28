290: Fully Automated

Subscribe on iTunes
In today’s episode, we’re full automated and talking about money! A hotel helps Scott not talk to people; Live Nation has some sketchy scalping practices; and how does watching influencers spend money make you feel? All this and more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:05.16]Intro
- [00:00:32.25]A Mobile Check-In Story
- [00:10:15.15]A Comparison
- [00:12:43.23]Live Scalping
- [00:26:24.13]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:26:50.22]Weird Flex
- [00:32:58.23]Made-Up Word: Sweatworking
Never compare your day-to-day life with someone else’s highlights… especially on social media.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Mentioned In This Episode
Live Nation Admits to Helping Artists Scalp Their Own Tickets to Make More Money
The Psychological Impact of Seeing Youtubers Spend Millions
