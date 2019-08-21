289: All Smiles

Subscribe on iTunes
In today’s episode, we’re putting on big smiles so that we can talk about some terrible things. Kids are going back to school; accidentally MAGA; Forever 21 makes a pretty big faux pas; and Macy’s serves up platefuls of shame. All this and more! Come share in the poutrage.
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:05.16]Intro
- [00:00:32.27]It’s Time For The Summertime Jam
- [00:00:33.00]Back To School Commercials
- [00:01:52.08]A Sad Voice
- [00:02:38.11]Scott of the Northwest
- [00:03:43.01]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:04:13.02]Accidental MAGA
- [00:10:50.18]Forever 20oops
- [00:16:20.02]A Plateful of Shame
- [00:19:15.04]Made-Up Word: Poutrage
What happens when a color becomes “bad?” #branding
Mentioned In This Episode
Does This Red Cap Make Me Look MAGA?
Forever 21 Is Sending Diet Bars with Plus-Size Orders
Macy’s Removes Plates From Stores After Complaints They ‘Promote Eating Disorders’
