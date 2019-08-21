289: All Smiles

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode, we’re putting on big smiles so that we can talk about some terrible things. Kids are going back to school; accidentally MAGA; Forever 21 makes a pretty big faux pas; and Macy’s serves up platefuls of shame. All this and more! Come share in the poutrage.

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.16]Intro

[00:00:32.27]It’s Time For The Summertime Jam

[00:00:33.00]Back To School Commercials

[00:01:52.08]A Sad Voice

[00:02:38.11]Scott of the Northwest

[00:03:43.01]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:04:13.02]Accidental MAGA

[00:10:50.18]Forever 20oops

[00:16:20.02]A Plateful of Shame

[00:19:15.04]Made-Up Word: Poutrage

What happens when a color becomes “bad?” #branding

Mentioned In This Episode

Does This Red Cap Make Me Look MAGA?

Forever 21 Is Sending Diet Bars with Plus-Size Orders

Macy’s Removes Plates From Stores After Complaints They ‘Promote Eating Disorders’

