288: Today’s Secret Word Is…

By James Marler
In today’s episode, we are in full summertime mode! We talk about a recent experience in Nashville; Chat Benches; Farmers who Vlog; Fake followers; and who is YOUR nagivator? All this, a secret word, and more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:05.16]Intro
- [00:00:32.27]It’s Time For The Summertime Jam
- [00:01:35.14]Episode Overview
- [00:01:55.28]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:02:09.21]NAMM in Nashville
- [00:09:52.01]AirBnB Stories
- [00:13:03.20]Happy To Chat
- [00:16:40.06]Vlogging Farmers
- [00:21:47.05]Copyright… Again?
- [00:23:50.11]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:24:08.19]Fake Followers
- [00:28:35.24]Made-up Word: Nagivator
Mentioned In This Episode
This Town’s Solution to Loneliness? The ‘Chat Bench.’
Farmers Earn More From YouTube Than Their Crops
Repinning A Photo Infringes Copyright, Judge Rules
Fake Instagram Followers
