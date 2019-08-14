288: Today’s Secret Word Is…

By James Marler

Subscribe on iTunes

Google Play

RSS Feed

In today’s episode, we are in full summertime mode! We talk about a recent experience in Nashville; Chat Benches; Farmers who Vlog; Fake followers; and who is YOUR nagivator? All this, a secret word, and more!

Click to Listen

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.16]Intro

[00:00:32.27]It’s Time For The Summertime Jam

[00:01:35.14]Episode Overview

[00:01:55.28]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:02:09.21]NAMM in Nashville

[00:09:52.01]AirBnB Stories

[00:13:03.20]Happy To Chat

[00:16:40.06]Vlogging Farmers

[00:21:47.05]Copyright… Again?

[00:23:50.11]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:24:08.19]Fake Followers

[00:28:35.24]Made-up Word: Nagivator

Tweet This

Reach out and chat with somebody today.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

As soon as you start using ANY work for commercial purposes, you HAVE to pay. #copyrightPowered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

This Town’s Solution to Loneliness? The ‘Chat Bench.’

Farmers Earn More From YouTube Than Their Crops

Repinning A Photo Infringes Copyright, Judge Rules

Fake Instagram Followers

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/RQ5qe5hCWaQ/