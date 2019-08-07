287: Setting Up A Story

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode, we catch Scott right in the middle of setting up a story. We talk about focus and productivity; a new old-school scam; revisiting pod-estrians; Japanese car rentals; and why some people are unfriending Facebook. All this and More!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.16]Intro

[00:00:32.27]Where Was I…?

[00:01:10.01]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:01:17.28]Oh Yeah…

[00:05:02.04]Job Interview Scam

[00:08:25.10]Pod-estrians Revisited

[00:17:07.24]Renting A Car You Don’t Drive

[00:22:13.02]Unfriending Facebook

[00:33:17.00]Made-up Word: Legfie

Mentioned In This Episode

FocusMate

Job Scam

How a Remote Tech Writing Gig Proved to Be an Old-school Scam – https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2019/06/scamming-the-scammers-how-i-sniffed-out-and-fought-a-cash-hungry-employment-scam/

This Bunk Bed Is $1,200 a Month, Privacy Not Included

People in Japan Are Renting Cars but Not Driving Them

Unfriending Facebook: New Research On Why People Like Facebook Less

