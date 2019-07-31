286: A Beefy Episode

By James Marler
In today’s episode, we air our beefs. We talk about the importance of shipping; the problem with freemium games; a pizzeria that’s proving some culinary schools wrong; and we tease next week’s episode with a made up word. All this and more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:05.16]Intro
- [00:00:33.15]Home UnDelivery
- [00:10:17.25]Freemium Beef
- [00:14:41.28]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:15:39.14]Proven Pizza
- [00:20:30.17]Made-Up Word: Podestrians
Mentioned In This Episode
She Proved Them Wrong: A Deaf Couple Is Opening a Pizzeria in D.C. With All Deaf Employees
This Bunk Bed Is $1,200 a Month, Privacy Not Included
