286: A Beefy Episode

By James Marler

Subscribe on iTunes

Google Play

RSS Feed

In today’s episode, we air our beefs. We talk about the importance of shipping; the problem with freemium games; a pizzeria that’s proving some culinary schools wrong; and we tease next week’s episode with a made up word. All this and more!

Click to Listen

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.16]Intro

[00:00:33.15]Home UnDelivery

[00:10:17.25]Freemium Beef

[00:14:41.28]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:15:39.14]Proven Pizza

[00:20:30.17]Made-Up Word: Podestrians

Tweet This

If you sell products that have to be shipped, you MUST think about shipping because you are in direct competition with @Amazon.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

She Proved Them Wrong: A Deaf Couple Is Opening a Pizzeria in D.C. With All Deaf Employees

This Bunk Bed Is $1,200 a Month, Privacy Not Included

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/krBqSjn9Fv4/