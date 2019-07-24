285: Influential Voiceovers

By James Marler

Today’s episode features the return of Scott’s romance-novel voiceover voice while we talk about mixing up Disney Princesses with popular recreational drugs; Microsoft Powerpoint can now help you be a better speaker… allegedly; turning from influencer to celebrity; why some influencers have to pay double for ice cream. All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.16]Intro

[00:00:33.06]Return of the Romance Novel Voiceover Voice

[00:01:33.09]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:02:00.23]Smoking Moana

[00:04:16.19]Presentation Coaching

[00:14:07.26]Are You A Celebrity?

[00:22:19.08]No Ice Cream For You

Mentioned In This Episode

Baker Mistakes ‘Moana’ Birthday Cake Request for ‘Marijuana’

Powerpoint Will Listen to Rehearsals to Help You Stop Swearing and Stuttering

Anyone With More Than 30,000 Social Media Followers Considered a Celebrity, Advertising Watchdog Rules

This Ice Cream Truck Owner Is Sick of Influencers, and Now He’s Doing Something About It

