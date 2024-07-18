284 USANA-Sponsored Athletes In 2024 Summer Olympic Games In France

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. wishes the very best for the 284 sponsored USANA Athletes who earned their spot at the 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris. These athletes represent 10 nations including Canada, China, France, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Malaysia, South Korea, Spain, and the United States.
“USANA has been the go-to nutritional supplier for countless Olympic athletes for more than a decade. We are so excited to see our USANA Athletes go for Gold,”
said Brent Neidig, USANA’s chief commercial officer.
“No matter the outcome, we are proud of every athlete who has put their faith in USANA and our products to help their Olympic journey. All of us here at USANA are behind them all the way—we can’t wait to watch them compete.”
USANA partners with both individual athletes and national sporting organizations / teams.*
Summer Olympic Teams and Organizations Partnered with USANA:
- Mexico Olympic Soccer Team, 22 athletes
- USA Swimming, 46 athletes
- USA Wrestling, 16 athletes
- China National Sports Training Center, 182 athletes
- Artistic Swimming, 9 athletes
- Athletics, 56 athletes
- Badminton, 16 athletes
- Basketball, 16 athletes
- Diving, 10 athletes
- Gymnastics, 17 athletes
- Swimming, 31 athletes
- Table Tennis, 8 athletes
- Volleyball, 13 athletes
- Weightlifting, 6 athletes
Individual USANA Athletes:
- Alex Portal—Para Swimming, France
- Azzahra Permatahani—Swimming, Indonesia
- Brooks Curry—Swimming, USA
- Cheah Liek Hou—Para Badminton, Malaysia
- Eduardo Lorrio—Water Polo, Spain
- Jendi Pangabean—Para Swimming, Indonesia
- Jeon Ji-hee—Table Tennis, Korea
- Jessica Long—Para Swimming, USA
- Lee Ju-ho—Swimming, Korea
- Linda Morais—Wrestling, Canada
- Oh Yeon-ji—Boxing, Korea
- Raquel González—Track & Field, Spain
- René Cournoyer—Gymnastics, Canada
- Sarah Douglas—Sailing, Canada
- Sarah Jodoin Di Maria—Diving, Italy
- Kim Won-Jin—Judo, Korea
Individual USANA Athletes who have not yet qualified but are expect to:
- Jerome Avery—Para Track & Field, USA
- Nick Mayhugh—Para Track & Field, USA
*The featured athlete(s) is either an Associate or dedicated product user who has received complimentary USANA products and/or compensation for their partnership.
About USANA
USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself on providing consumers with quality nutritional and lifestyle products. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for over 30 years why it’s a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.
