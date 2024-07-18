284 USANA-Sponsored Athletes In 2024 Summer Olympic Games In France

By Team Business For Home

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. wishes the very best for the 284 sponsored USANA Athletes who earned their spot at the 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris. These athletes represent 10 nations including Canada, China, France, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Malaysia, South Korea, Spain, and the United States.

“USANA has been the go-to nutritional supplier for countless Olympic athletes for more than a decade. We are so excited to see our USANA Athletes go for Gold,”

said Brent Neidig, USANA’s chief commercial officer.

“No matter the outcome, we are proud of every athlete who has put their faith in USANA and our products to help their Olympic journey. All of us here at USANA are behind them all the way—we can’t wait to watch them compete.”

USANA partners with both individual athletes and national sporting organizations / teams.*

Summer Olympic Teams and Organizations Partnered with USANA:

Mexico Olympic Soccer Team , 22 athletes

, 22 athletes USA Swimming , 46 athletes

, 46 athletes USA Wrestling , 16 athletes

, 16 athletes China National Sports Training Center , 182 athletes

, 182 athletes Artistic Swimming , 9 athletes

, 9 athletes Athletics , 56 athletes

, 56 athletes Badminton , 16 athletes

, 16 athletes Basketball , 16 athletes

, 16 athletes Diving , 10 athletes

, 10 athletes Gymnastics , 17 athletes

, 17 athletes Swimming , 31 athletes

, 31 athletes Table Tennis , 8 athletes

, 8 athletes Volleyball , 13 athletes

, 13 athletes Weightlifting, 6 athletes

Individual USANA Athletes:

Alex Portal —Para Swimming, France

—Para Swimming, France Azzahra Permatahani —Swimming, Indonesia

—Swimming, Indonesia Brooks Curry —Swimming, USA

—Swimming, USA Cheah Liek Hou —Para Badminton, Malaysia

—Para Badminton, Malaysia Eduardo Lorrio —Water Polo, Spain

—Water Polo, Spain Jendi Pangabean —Para Swimming, Indonesia

—Para Swimming, Indonesia Jeon Ji-hee —Table Tennis, Korea

—Table Tennis, Korea Jessica Long —Para Swimming, USA

—Para Swimming, USA Lee Ju-ho —Swimming, Korea

—Swimming, Korea Linda Morais —Wrestling, Canada

—Wrestling, Canada Oh Yeon-ji —Boxing, Korea

—Boxing, Korea Raquel González —Track & Field, Spain

—Track & Field, Spain René Cournoyer —Gymnastics, Canada

—Gymnastics, Canada Sarah Douglas —Sailing, Canada

—Sailing, Canada Sarah Jodoin Di Maria —Diving, Italy

—Diving, Italy Kim Won-Jin—Judo, Korea

Individual USANA Athletes who have not yet qualified but are expect to:

Jerome Avery —Para Track & Field, USA

—Para Track & Field, USA Nick Mayhugh—Para Track & Field, USA

*The featured athlete(s) is either an Associate or dedicated product user who has received complimentary USANA products and/or compensation for their partnership.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself on providing consumers with quality nutritional and lifestyle products. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for over 30 years why it’s a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

