284: A Chicken/Egg Situation

In today’s episode we wax philosophical due to a recent excursion to buy a new car. We also talk about lasik and glasses; how a shaming tactic backfired; and why Netflix can’t be compared to theaters. All this and more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:05.16]Intro
- [00:00:32.29]Everybody Gets A Car
- [00:05:11.04]The Volvo Arc
- [00:18:14.16]And Similarly…
- [00:21:58.27]A Twenty-Minute Intro
- [00:24:21.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:24:49.05]Bag Shaming Backfire
- [00:28:16.04]Pet Peeves: In Venn Diagram Form
- [00:29:12.14]Netflix vs. Theatres
- [00:36:32.03]Made-up Word: Minimoon
Do we pay attention to customer service because we do the show, or do we do the show because we pay attention to customer service? #ChickenEggSituation
Your customer doesn't see funnels… They see your brand in EVERY employee.
The goal of a business is to be habitual.
Mentioned In This Episode
- Unselling: The New Customer Experience
- How A Grocery Store’s Plan To Shame Customers Into Using Reusable Bags Backfired
- Netflix’s ‘Murder Mystery’ Would’ve Killed With a $120 Million Opening Weekend—If the Adam Sandler Comedy Ran in Theaters
- MUW: Minimoon
