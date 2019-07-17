284: A Chicken/Egg Situation

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode we wax philosophical due to a recent excursion to buy a new car. We also talk about lasik and glasses; how a shaming tactic backfired; and why Netflix can’t be compared to theaters. All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:05.16]Intro

[00:00:05.16]Intro

[00:00:32.29]Everybody Gets A Car

[00:05:11.04]The Volvo Arc

[00:18:14.16]And Similarly…

[00:21:58.27]A Twenty-Minute Intro

[00:24:49.05]Bag Shaming Backfire

[00:24:49.05]Bag Shaming Backfire

[00:28:16.04]Pet Peeves: In Venn Diagram Form

[00:29:12.14]Netflix vs. Theatres

[00:36:32.03]Made-up Word: Minimoon

Do we pay attention to customer service because we do the show, or do we do the show because we pay attention to customer service? #ChickenEggSituation

Your customer doesn't see funnels… They see your brand in EVERY employee.

The goal of a business is to be habitual.

