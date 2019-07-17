KWFinder - find long tail keywords with low SEO difficulty

284: A Chicken/Egg Situation

By Scott Stratten

Subscribe on iTunes
Google Play
RSS Feed

In today’s episode we wax philosophical due to a recent excursion to buy a new car. We also talk about lasik and glasses; how a shaming tactic backfired; and why Netflix can’t be compared to theaters. All this and more!

Click to Listen

Other topics include:

  • [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
  • [00:00:05.16]Intro
  • [00:00:32.29]Everybody Gets A Car
  • [00:05:11.04]The Volvo Arc
  • [00:18:14.16]And Similarly…
  • [00:21:58.27]A Twenty-Minute Intro
  • [00:24:21.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
  • [00:24:49.05]Bag Shaming Backfire
  • [00:28:16.04]Pet Peeves: In Venn Diagram Form
  • [00:29:12.14]Netflix vs. Theatres
  • [00:36:32.03]Made-up Word: Minimoon

Tweet This

Do we pay attention to customer service because we do the show, or do we do the show because we pay attention to customer service? #ChickenEggSituationPowered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Your customer doesn’t see funnels… They see your brand in EVERY employee.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
The goal of a business is to be habitual.
Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

  • Unselling: The New Customer Experience
  • How A Grocery Store’s Plan To Shame Customers Into Using Reusable Bags Backfired
  • Netflix’s ‘Murder Mystery’ Would’ve Killed With a $120 Million Opening Weekend—If the Adam Sandler Comedy Ran in Theaters
  • MUW: Minimoon

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/9swXwsd3b_0/