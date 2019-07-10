283: A Well-Rehearsed Show

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode we wrap up a day of recording by talking about silent Ubers; Gen Z and Brand Love; Punching in NYC; diverse microphones; and the problem with metadata and music royalties. All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.16]Intro

[00:00:33.12]Episode Overview

[00:01:29.19]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:01:43.17]Content Marketing World

[00:02:04.21]Silent Ride Fruition

[00:04:54.08]Gen Z Loves Brands

[00:08:40.08]Punch This

[00:09:55.04]Diverse Microphones

[00:15:34.25]Music Metadata Problems

[00:24:51.27]Made-up Word: Snacktivity

Mentioned In This Episode

Uber Now Allows Passengers in the United States to Request a ‘Silent Ride’

Gen Z’s Most Loved Brands

‘Public Punching Bags’ Installed Across Manhattan to Provide Relief to Frustrated New Yorkers

Many Conferences Aren’t Very Diverse

Metadata Is the Biggest Little Problem Plaguing the Music Industry

