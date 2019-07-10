283: A Well-Rehearsed Show

Subscribe on iTunes
In today’s episode we wrap up a day of recording by talking about silent Ubers; Gen Z and Brand Love; Punching in NYC; diverse microphones; and the problem with metadata and music royalties. All this and more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:05.16]Intro
- [00:00:33.12]Episode Overview
- [00:01:29.19]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:01:43.17]Content Marketing World
- [00:02:04.21]Silent Ride Fruition
- [00:04:54.08]Gen Z Loves Brands
- [00:08:40.08]Punch This
- [00:09:55.04]Diverse Microphones
- [00:15:34.25]Music Metadata Problems
- [00:24:51.27]Made-up Word: Snacktivity
Where should you advertise? Look for brands that have high favoribility and trust.
Mentioned In This Episode
Uber Now Allows Passengers in the United States to Request a ‘Silent Ride’
Gen Z’s Most Loved Brands
‘Public Punching Bags’ Installed Across Manhattan to Provide Relief to Frustrated New Yorkers
Many Conferences Aren’t Very Diverse
Metadata Is the Biggest Little Problem Plaguing the Music Industry
