282: Under Some Influence

In today’s episode Scott goes against his better instincts and decides to NOT spend an hour talking about the history of boy bands. Instead, we talk about granfluencers; the unintentional side effects of using sleep apps; the difference between a prankster and a sociopath; and proof that kids are gullible. All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.16]Intro

[00:00:32.22]Summer Boy Band Song

[00:04:50.27]Granfluencers

[00:07:29.19]Paid Sponsor or Influencer

[00:17:17.09]Sleep Apps, Insomnia, Anxiety

[00:20:35.20]Prankster or Sociopath

[00:23:37.29]Salad Frosting

Mentioned In This Episode

The Boy Band Con: The Lou Perlman Story

The Rise of the ‘Granfluencer’

Sleep Apps Backfire by Causing Anxiety and Insomnia, Says Expert

Filling Oreo With Toothpaste Earns YouTube Prankster a Jail Sentence

