282: Under Some Influence

In today’s episode Scott goes against his better instincts and decides to NOT spend an hour talking about the history of boy bands. Instead, we talk about granfluencers; the unintentional side effects of using sleep apps; the difference between a prankster and a sociopath; and proof that kids are gullible. All this and more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:05.16]Intro
- [00:00:32.22]Summer Boy Band Song
- [00:04:50.27]Granfluencers
- [00:07:29.19]Paid Sponsor or Influencer
- [00:17:17.09]Sleep Apps, Insomnia, Anxiety
- [00:20:35.20]Prankster or Sociopath
- [00:23:37.29]Salad Frosting
Who was the best Backstreet Boy? We want to know!
You're not an influencer, gran or otherwise, if you aren't moving a needle somewhere.
So, @Kraft is offering salad "frosting" (read: ranch dressing) to help kids eat vegetables. In related news, kids are still gullible.
Mentioned In This Episode
- The Boy Band Con: The Lou Perlman Story
- The Rise of the ‘Granfluencer’
- Sleep Apps Backfire by Causing Anxiety and Insomnia, Says Expert
- Filling Oreo With Toothpaste Earns YouTube Prankster a Jail Sentence
