281: Chutzpah

In today’s episode we’re courageously covering topics that matter. We talk about fecopoetics and other dilemmas; how Delta saved a group of Elementary school kids; and a heartless campaign for heart health. All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.16]Intro

[00:00:32.02]Digging Through the Archives

[00:08:03.13]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:08:28.12]Pooping Dark

[00:12:15.06]Delta To The Rescue

[00:14:16.19]Heartless Words

[00:21:46.00]Made Up Word: Quest (Seriously)

Do you want to know how I got my start in speaking? Listen here.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Are we at the point that it’s so hard to shock us that companies are ramping it up to shock us?Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

When a made-up word isn’t a made-up word but is. #QuestPowered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

On Pooping in the Dark—No Lights, No Phones, No Distractions

Fifth Grade Students Stranded by American Airlines on Class Trip Get Rescued by Delta With Private Flight

Heart Foundation Alters Controversial Heartless Words Ad Campaign Amid Backlash

